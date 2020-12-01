CareTrust REIT Completes Mezzanine Loan

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) announced today that it has extended a $15 million secured mezzanine loan to Next Healthcare, Inc. in connection with Next’s acquisition of a nine-property skilled nursing portfolio in Virginia. The portfolio includes approximately 1,000 skilled nursing beds.



Mark Lamb, CareTrust’s Chief Investment Officer, described the transaction as a “relationship deal,” saying, “We are excited to work with Next Healthcare, owner of one of the most active privately-held skilled nursing owners in the country.” He noted that CareTrust believes that Next’s investment philosophy is closely aligned with its own. “Next shares our commitment to the ideal that providers who focus intently on superior care outcomes are not only deserving of our support, but are those that will most likely thrive in the ever-changing post-acute world.”