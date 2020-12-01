 

Texas Mineral Resources Signs Letter Agreement with Santa Fe Gold to Jointly Explore and Develop a Target Silver Property Within the Black Hawk Mining District in New Mexico

SIERRA BLANCA, TX, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Texas Mineral Resources Corp. (OTCQB: TMRC):

·    Target silver property to be selected by TMRC within the Black Hawk Mining District among patented and unpatented claims held by Santa Fe Gold

·    Black Hawk Mining District geology generally characterized by narrow high-grade silver veins

·    Exploration to be conducted in measured phases, with the goal to minimize financial risk

·    Project complements current TMRC Round Top rare earth and critical mineral project

·    TMRC plans to establish new precious metals subsidiary if Phase One results prove successful

Texas Mineral Resources Corp. (TMRC), an exploration company currently targeting the heavy rare earths, technology metals and a variety of industrial minerals primarily through its Round Top Mountain project in Texas, is pleased to announce the execution of a letter agreement to pursue, negotiate and subsequently enter into a joint venture agreement with Santa Fe Gold Corp. (OTCQB:SFEG) to jointly explore and develop a target silver property to be selected by TMRC among patented and unpatented mining claims held by Santa Fe Gold within the Black Hawk Mining District in Grant County, New Mexico.  Completion of a joint venture agreement is subject to the successful outcome of a multi-phase exploration plan to be undertaken shortly by TMRC.

The Black Hawk Mining District is located approximately thirteen miles west of Silver City, New Mexico. As documented in USGS*, New Mexico** state reports and Society of Mining Engineers*** reports, mineralization in this district, in general geological terms, consists of numerous, narrow carbonate veins containing high silver values in randomly distributed small lenses or “shoots”. It is one of a well-known geologic type of mineral deposit generally referred to as the “five-element veins.” Worldwide, approximately twenty of this type of deposit have been identified, including the historically important silver mining camps of Cobalt, Ontario, Joachimsthal, Czech Republic, Anneberg, Saxony and the Port Radium district in Northwest Territory, Canada. The signature characteristics of this type of deposit are high silver grades and its occurrence as native (metallic) silver.  Another distinguishing feature of these historic mines is their modest size relative to their productivity.

