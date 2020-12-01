Santa Fe Gold Signs Letter Agreement with Texas Mineral Resources Corp to Jointly Explore and Develop a Targeted Silver Property Within the Black Hawk Mining District in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Santa Fe Gold Corporation (OTCBB: SFEG) is pleased to announce the execution of a letter agreement to pursue, negotiate and subsequently enter into a joint venture agreement with Texas Mineral Resources Corp. (OTCQB:TMRC) to jointly explore and develop a targeted silver property to be selected by TMRC among patented and unpatented mining claims held by Santa Fe Gold within the Black Hawk Mining District in Grant County, New Mexico. Completion of a joint venture agreement is subject to the successful outcome of a multi-phase exploration plan to be undertaken in the near future by TMRC.



The Black Hawk Mining District is located approximately thirteen miles west of Silver City, New Mexico. As documented in USGS*, New Mexico** state reports, and Society of Mining Engineers*** reports, mineralization in this district, in general geological terms, consists of numerous, narrow carbonate veins containing high silver values in randomly distributed small lenses or “shoots”. It is one of a well-known geologic type of mineral deposit generally referred to as the “five element veins.” Worldwide, approximately twenty of these types of deposits have been identified, including the historically important silver mining camps of Cobalt, (Ontario, Canada), Joachimsthal, (Czech Republic), Anneberg, (Saxony) and the Port Radium district in Northwest Territory, (Canada). The signature characteristics of these types of deposits, as reported, are high silver grades and its occurrence as native (metallic) silver, as well as the modest size of these historic mines relative to their productivity.

The two principal historic mines in the Black Hawk district, the Black Hawk and the Alhambra, operated in the early 1890’s and both closed after the silver price collapse of 1893. Engineering grade information from these mines is non-existent. However, we believe that available information suggests that this mineralization may respond well to state-of-the art electro-geophysical exploration methods. If this cost effective method can be used to identify and precisely locate these ore shoots, and avoid the prohibitively expensive, traditional method of statistically drilling of the vein with angled holes from the surface, potential for economically viable mining operations may exist.