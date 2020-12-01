ADM Endeavors, Inc. (ADMQ) in Strategic Alliance with U.S. Standard Hemp Inc.; Brings CBD to the $25 Billion Promotional Products Market
Fort Worth, Texas, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMQ) today announced that the Company has entered the CBD sector with all new to market custom logoed topical CBD
products including hemp derived CBD balms, roll-ons and creams. The Company is one of the first to bridge the gap between the promotional products market and the CBD market.
Marc Johnson, CEO of ADM Endeavors, said that the Company has entered into a strategic supplier partnership with U.S. Standard Hemp Inc., https://www.usstandardhemp.co to exclusively distribute and sell 1 oz to 3 oz balms, roll-ons and creams as advertising promotional products to the Ad Specialty Industry. These items will be sold with a custom label to suit advertisers’ and end users’ specific needs. These CBD products marketed in this manner are first to be marketed on the Sageworld.com platform. These products will be in the same product category as custom logoed pens, mugs, koozies, marketed by Just Right Products, a wholly owned subsidiary of ADM Endeavors, Inc.
Customized CBD balms, roll-on and cream will be marketed through https://www.Sageworld.com and https://www.fwpromo.com. Sage manages the online platform to distribute promotional items to more than 45,000 distributor users worldwide. Sage also touts that they have over 90 million product searches each year on their website. Just Right Products is a supplier and distributor through Sage, and we are excited to offer custom logoed CBD items to Sage’s 45,000 plus distributor users for individualized client customization.
Mr. Johnson concluded that the widespread appeal and acceptance of this CBD product combined with our new introduction of it into the advertising / promotional product sector could have a dramatic positive impact on our Company’s already significant revenue growth.
