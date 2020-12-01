ADM Endeavors, Inc. (ADMQ) in Strategic Alliance with U.S. Standard Hemp Inc.; Brings CBD to the $25 Billion Promotional Products Market

Fort Worth, Texas, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMQ) today announced that the Company has entered the CBD sector with all new to market custom logoed topical CBD products including hemp derived CBD balms, roll-ons and creams. The Company is one of the first to bridge the gap between the promotional products market and the CBD market.



Marc Johnson, CEO of ADM Endeavors, said that the Company has entered into a strategic supplier partnership with U.S. Standard Hemp Inc., https://www.usstandardhemp.co to exclusively distribute and sell 1 oz to 3 oz balms, roll-ons and creams as advertising promotional products to the Ad Specialty Industry. These items will be sold with a custom label to suit advertisers’ and end users’ specific needs. These CBD products marketed in this manner are first to be marketed on the Sageworld.com platform. These products will be in the same product category as custom logoed pens, mugs, koozies, marketed by Just Right Products, a wholly owned subsidiary of ADM Endeavors, Inc.