 

Loop Insights Achieves 100% Success in Delivering First Ever Fully Integrated “Venue Bubble” in Live Environments at NCAA College Basketball Tournaments. Live Demonstrations Lead to Significant Discussions About Largest North American Sporting Events in 2

Success of Venue Bubble Solution in Las Vegas Has Also Created Visibility and Opportunity for Loop Travel Bubble Solutions

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loop Insights Inc. (MTRX:TSXV) (RACMF:OTCQB) (the “Company” or “Loop”), a provider of contactless solutions and artificial intelligence (“AI”) to drive real-time insights, enhanced customer engagement and automated venue tracing to the brick and mortar space, is pleased to announce the successful execution of its “Venue Bubble” solution in two separate live environments hosting NCAA Division 1 basketball teams.

Loop Insights CEO Rob Anson stated, “There is simply no way to overstate the implications of our live environment Venue Bubble successes in Florida and Las Vegas over the past 10 days. With the whole world watching, including professional sports leagues and teams, college sports leagues and teams, world-renown venues and hospitality companies, Loop hit it out of the park and provided the world with the empirical data necessary to demonstrate our bubble solution is nothing short of world-class. To this end, we have already commenced significant discussions regarding the possibility of Loop protecting and helping to re-open some of North America’s largest sporting events in 2021.”

On October 8, 2020, Loop Insights announced it was selected as the Premier Venue Tracing and Fan Engagement Solution for NCAA College Basketball #VegasBubble in Las Vegas, where games are being played at MGM Grand Garden Arena, Mandalay Bay Events Center, and T-Mobile Arena between November 25 and December 22, 2020.

On November 9, 2020, Loop Insights announced it would Implement the First-Ever Fully Integrated "Venue Bubble" ( End-To-End Testing, Contact Tracing, and Alert Notifications) at the #BeachBubble NCAA College Basketball Tournament in Fort Myers, Florida, hosting 14 NCAA Division I men's and women's basketball teams in November and December that are playing at both Hertz Arena and Alico Arena (FGCU) while lodging at the Hyatt Regency.

The #BeachBubble implementation represented the first-ever end-to-end COVID-19 venue solution in a live environment and a major industry milestone given the global demand for venue solutions from enterprise-level organizations around the world. It was naturally extended to #VegasBubble.

bdG Sports CEO, Brooks Downing stated, “We are very excited with the performance and success of both Fort Myers and the Las Vegas Bubbles. The Loop Insights platform provided a great level of security while providing a very user-friendly experience for our participants. We look forward to working alongside Loop in upcoming future events.”

