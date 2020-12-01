Loop Insights Achieves 100% Success in Delivering First Ever Fully Integrated “Venue Bubble” in Live Environments at NCAA College Basketball Tournaments. Live Demonstrations Lead to Significant Discussions About Largest North American Sporting Events in 2

Success of Venue Bubble Solution in Las Vegas Has Also Created Visibility and Opportunity for Loop Travel Bubble Solutions

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loop Insights Inc. (MTRX:TSXV) (RACMF:OTCQB) (the “Company” or “Loop”), a provider of contactless solutions and artificial intelligence (“AI”) to drive real-time insights, enhanced customer engagement and automated venue tracing to the brick and mortar space, is pleased to announce the successful execution of its “Venue Bubble” solution in two separate live environments hosting NCAA Division 1 basketball teams.



Loop Insights CEO Rob Anson stated, “There is simply no way to overstate the implications of our live environment Venue Bubble successes in Florida and Las Vegas over the past 10 days. With the whole world watching, including professional sports leagues and teams, college sports leagues and teams, world-renown venues and hospitality companies, Loop hit it out of the park and provided the world with the empirical data necessary to demonstrate our bubble solution is nothing short of world-class. To this end, we have already commenced significant discussions regarding the possibility of Loop protecting and helping to re-open some of North America’s largest sporting events in 2021.”