DPW Holdings Announces Amended “At The Market” Offering of Common Stock

DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW) a diversified holding company (“DPW,” or the “Company”), announced today that it has amended the terms of its previously announced “at-the-market” equity offering program under which it may sell, from time to time, shares of its common stock for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $40,000,000, inclusive of the previously authorized $8,975,000. The shares of common stock will continue to be offered through Ascendiant Capital Markets, LLC, acting in its capacity as sales agent (the “Agent”).

Pursuant to an amended sales agreement with the Agent, sales of shares of the Company’s common stock may be made in transactions that are deemed to be “at-the-market” offerings, including sales made by means of ordinary brokers’ transactions on the NYSE American or otherwise at market prices prevailing at the time of sale or as agreed to with the Agent.