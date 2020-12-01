 

DPW Holdings Announces Amended “At The Market” Offering of Common Stock

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.12.2020, 12:25  |  92   |   |   

DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW) a diversified holding company (“DPW,” or the “Company”), announced today that it has amended the terms of its previously announced “at-the-market” equity offering program under which it may sell, from time to time, shares of its common stock for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $40,000,000, inclusive of the previously authorized $8,975,000. The shares of common stock will continue to be offered through Ascendiant Capital Markets, LLC, acting in its capacity as sales agent (the “Agent”).

Pursuant to an amended sales agreement with the Agent, sales of shares of the Company’s common stock may be made in transactions that are deemed to be “at-the-market” offerings, including sales made by means of ordinary brokers’ transactions on the NYSE American or otherwise at market prices prevailing at the time of sale or as agreed to with the Agent.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the “at-the-market” equity offering, if any, for the financing of the Company’s emerging electric vehicle charger business, global expansion of the Company’s defense business, possible acquisitions of companies and technologies, business expansions and investments and for working capital and general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment, refinancing, redemption or repurchase of indebtedness or capital stock. The Company does not have agreements or commitments for any specific acquisitions at this time.

The shares of common stock described above are being offered pursuant to a shelf registration statement (File No. 333-222132) which became effective on January 11, 2018. Such shares of common stock may be offered only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of the effective registration statement. Before making an investment in these securities, potential investors should read the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus for more complete information about the Company and the “at-the-market” equity offering program. Potential investors may obtain these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, potential investors may contact the Agent, who will arrange to send them these documents: Ascendiant Capital Markets, LLC, Attention: Jennifer Martin, 18881 Von Karman Avenue, 16th Floor, Irvine, CA 92612, telephone: (949) 259-4907 Ext. 49, email: jmartin@ascendiant.com.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DPW Holdings Announces Amended “At The Market” Offering of Common Stock DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW) a diversified holding company (“DPW,” or the “Company”), announced today that it has amended the terms of its previously announced “at-the-market” equity offering program under which it may sell, from time to …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AWS Announces Mac Instances for Amazon EC2
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
PolarityTE Receives Allowance for First U.S. Patent
Hyliion Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
AWS and Zoom Extend Strategic Relationship
CTBC Investments and ICE Data Services to Collaborate on ESG Products
DPW Holdings’ Gresham Worldwide Global Defense Business Acquires Relec Electronics Ltd in the UK
Laura J. Schumacher Joins CrowdStrike’s Board of Directors
Keysight and ElringKlinger AG Collaborate to Advance E-mobility
Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
AWS Announces Mac Instances for Amazon EC2
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and ...
Organigram to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2020 Results on November 30, 2020
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
Navya Sets up an Equity Financing Line with Kepler Cheuvreux
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity