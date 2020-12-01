 

UnitedHealth Group Updates Business Outlook Ahead of Investor Conference

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) issued an updated 2020 outlook and its initial view of 2021 ahead of its annual Investor Conference with analysts and institutional investors taking place virtually today, beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Under the updated outlook, UnitedHealth Group revenues for 2020 are expected to approximate $257 billion, with net earnings to approach $15.90 per share and adjusted net earnings to approach $16.75 per share. Adjusted net earnings exclude from net earnings only the after-tax non-cash amortization expense pertaining to acquisition-related intangible assets.

UnitedHealth Group will also introduce its initial 2021 outlook, which includes revenues of $277 billion to $280 billion, net earnings of $16.90 to $17.40 per share, and adjusted net earnings of $17.75 to $18.25 per share. These figures include approximately $1.80 per share in potential net unfavorable impact to accommodate continuing COVID-19 effects, such as: treatment and testing costs; the residual impact of people deferring care in 2020; and unemployment and other economic-driven factors. Cash flows from operations are expected to range from $20 billion to $21 billion in 2021.

The Company will stream the presentation and management question-and-answer portion of this meeting on its Investor Relations page at www.unitedhealthgroup.com. Meeting materials, including financial metrics for 2020 and the initial outlook for 2021, will also be available on the Investor Relations page. A replay of the conference will be available on the Company web site.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) is a diversified health care company dedicated to helping people live healthier lives and helping make the health system work better for everyone. UnitedHealth Group offers a broad spectrum of products and services through two distinct platforms: UnitedHealthcare, which provides health care coverage and benefits services; and Optum, which provides information and technology-enabled health services. For more information, visit UnitedHealth Group at www.unitedhealthgroup.com or follow @UnitedHealthGrp on Twitter.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This news release presents non-GAAP financial information provided as a complement to the results provided in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). Adjusted net earnings exclude amortization expense of approximately $1.10 per share and the related tax impact of $0.25 per share for both years ending December 31, 2020 and 2021, pertaining to acquisition-related intangible assets.

