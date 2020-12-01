Christopher & Banks Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

Christopher & Banks Corporation (OTC: CBKC) today announced that its financial results for the third quarter fiscal year 2020 will be released before the market opens on Thursday, December 10, 2020. The Company will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results.

Investors and analysts interested in joining the call are invited to dial (877) 705-6003 or (201) 493-6725 if calling internationally. Please dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live webcast of the conference call will be available in the investor relations section of the Company’s website, www.christopherandbanks.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available following the conference call on the Company’s website for 30 days.