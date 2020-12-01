 

Christopher & Banks Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

Christopher & Banks Corporation (OTC: CBKC) today announced that its financial results for the third quarter fiscal year 2020 will be released before the market opens on Thursday, December 10, 2020. The Company will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results.

Investors and analysts interested in joining the call are invited to dial (877) 705-6003 or (201) 493-6725 if calling internationally. Please dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live webcast of the conference call will be available in the investor relations section of the Company’s website, www.christopherandbanks.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available following the conference call on the Company’s website for 30 days.

In addition, a replay of the call will be available shortly after the completion of the conference call through December 17, 2020. To access the telephone replay, listeners should dial 1-844-512-2921. The access code for the replay is: 13713503.

About Christopher & Banks

Christopher & Banks Corporation is a Minneapolis-based specialty retailer featuring exclusively designed privately branded women’s apparel and accessories. As of December 1, 2020, the Company operates 450 stores in 44 states consisting of 315 MPW stores, 76 Outlet stores, 31 Christopher & Banks stores, and 28 stores in its women’s plus size clothing division CJ Banks. The Company also operates the www.ChristopherandBanks.com eCommerce website.

