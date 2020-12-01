 

Citi Trends Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.12.2020, 12:45  |  54   |   |   

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRN), the leading value retailer of apparel, accessories and home trends for way less spend primarily for African American families in the United States, today reported results for the third quarter ended October 31, 2020.

Financial Highlights – 13-week third quarter ended October 31, 2020

  • Total sales increased 8.8% to $199.1 million compared to $183.1 million in the third quarter of 2019
  • Comparable store sales increased 6.3%; the fifth consecutive quarter of positive open-only comparable store sales
  • Gross margin increased 440 bps to 41.8% compared to 37.4% in the third quarter of 2019, reflecting strong full-price selling and fewer markdowns, continuing on the momentum from the second quarter expansion of 390 bps
  • Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 5.6% year-over-year due to higher bonus and equity compensation accruals; as a percent of sales, SG&A decreased 100 bps to 34.8% as compared to last year
  • Operating income was $9.3 million compared to operating loss of $1.6 million in the third quarter of 2019, for an operating margin of 4.7% compared to (0.9%)
  • Net income was $7.0 million compared to ($1.1) million in the third quarter of 2019
  • Earnings per share was $0.67 compared to ($0.09) in the third quarter of 2019
  • Cash of $96.8 million and no borrowings on the Company’s line of credit at the end of the third quarter, compared to cash and investments of $72.3 million at the end of the third quarter last year
  • Quarter-end inventory decreased 15.5% compared to the end of the third quarter of 2019
  • Successfully opened eight new Citi Trends stores and closed two stores, bringing the current fleet total to 585
  • Repurchased 375,803 shares of common stock at an aggregate cost of $9.9 million during the quarter with an additional $5.1 million repurchased through November 20th; the repurchase of the shares was funded from cash on hand

Chief Executive Officer Comments

David Makuen, Chief Executive Officer, said, “I could not be more pleased with our third quarter performance as we exceeded our expectations by delivering total company sales growth of nearly 9% and a comparable store sales increase of 6.3%, which we achieved despite reduced operating hours and a challenging operating environment. We achieved this robust growth on 33% less inventory in our comparable stores, validating that we are successfully transforming and adapting our operating model. In fact, our third quarter in-store inventory turned 55% faster than the prior year, driven by meaningfully higher full price selling and resulting in gross margin expansion of more than 440 basis points building on the second quarter gross margin expansion of 390 basis points. These strong results once again demonstrate the strength of our brand, our on-trend assortment and our loyal and expanding customer base.”

Makuen continued, “Our associates in our stores and distribution centers, as well as our home office teams, continue to do an incredible job to safely serve our customers and provide fresh and relevant trends at amazing values. I would like to thank them for their commitment and hard work. Central to our success has been our data-driven approach to effectively respond to today’s largely at-home lifestyle. We entered the holiday selling season well positioned to fill our stores with ‘Fab Festive Finds’ anchored in a broad range of giftable apparel, toys, tech, beauty, jewelry and more. Our 4,500 store team members cannot wait to create a happy holiday across our entire fleet.”

Guidance

The Company continues to plan the remainder of the year conservatively given marketplace conditions as a result of the pandemic. As such, the Company is estimating its fiscal 2020 fourth quarter comparable store sales to be approximately flat, which is consistent with November’s trend. This estimate is subject to potential consumer and marketplace volatility due to the COVID-19 pandemic and changes to the consumer landscape and therefore may change as the quarter progresses.

Due to the uncertainty surrounding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the business environment, consumer behavior and the Company’s business operations, the Company is not providing any further guidance at this time.

CitiCARESSM Council Update

The Company formed the CitiCARES Council with the mission to find ways to directly support the communities the Company’s stores call home. The Company is determined to be present, involved, and engaged in issues where it can make a difference. The Company announced today that the CitiCARES Council will be conducting its first fundraising event to benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs in select communities. From November 20 thru December 20, select stores will accept donations that will directly benefit the clubs in those communities. Mr. Makuen noted, “the CitiCARES Council worked directly with the staff at these clubs to discuss their needs, programs and the shortfalls created as a result of the current pandemic. The Company and the CitiCARES Council are proud to partner with the Boys and Girls Club of America organization.”

Investor Conference Call and Webcast

Citi Trends will host a conference call today at 9:00 a.m. ET. The number to call for the live interactive teleconference is (303) 223-4361. A replay of the conference call will be available until December 8, 2020, by dialing (402) 977-9140 and entering the passcode, 21971725.

The live broadcast of Citi Trends' conference call will be available online at the Company's website, www.cititrends.com, under the Investor Relations section, beginning today at 9:00 a.m. ET. The online replay will follow shortly after the call and will be available for replay for one year.

During the conference call, the Company may discuss and answer questions concerning business and financial developments and trends that have occurred after quarter-end. The Company’s responses to questions, as well as other matters discussed during the conference call, may contain or constitute information that has not been disclosed previously.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc. is a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories and home goods for the entire family. The Company operates 585 stores located in 33 states. Citi Trends’ website address is www.cititrends.com. CTRN-G

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than historical facts contained in this news release, including statements regarding the Company’s future financial results and position, business policy and plans, objectives of management for future operations and our intentions and ability to pay dividends and complete any share repurchase authorizations, are forward-looking statements that are subject to material risks and uncertainties. The words "believe," "may," "could," "plans," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," “upcoming,” “trend” and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such language. Statements with respect to earnings, sales or new store guidance are forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are subject to the finalization of the Company’s quarter-end financial and accounting procedures, are not guarantees of future performance or results and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors which are discussed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those set forth under the heading “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 1, 2020, as amended. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, uncertainties relating to economic conditions, the impact of potential global health emergencies such as COVID-19 (coronavirus), including potential negative impacts on the global economy and foreign sourcing, the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak (including the resurgence of COVID-19 cases), actions that may be taken by governmental authorities to contain the COVID-19 outbreak or to treat its impact, the impacts of COVID-19 on the Company's financial condition, business operation and liquidity, including the re-closure of any of the Company’s retail stores and distribution centers, growth risks, consumer spending patterns, competition within the industry, competition in our markets and the ability to anticipate and respond to fashion trends. Any forward-looking statements by the Company, with respect to guidance, the Company’s intention to declare and pay dividends, the repurchase of shares pursuant to a share repurchase program, or otherwise, are intended to speak only as of the date such statements are made. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company does not undertake to publicly update any forward-looking statements in this news release or with respect to matters described herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events or otherwise.

 
CITI TRENDS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share data)
 
 
Thirteen Weeks Ended Thirteen Weeks Ended
October 31, 2020 November 2, 2019
(unaudited) (unaudited)
 
Net sales

 $

                            199,100

 

 $

                            183,050

 

 
Cost of sales (exclusive of depreciation shown separately below)

 

                             (115,827

)

 

                             (114,579

)

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

                               (69,230

)

 

                               (65,539

)

Depreciation

 

                                 (4,703

)

 

                                 (4,520

)

Income from operations

 

                                   9,340

 

 

                                 (1,588

)

Interest income

 

                                          4

 

 

                                      421

 

Interest expense

 

                                    (193

)

 

                                      (39

)

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

                                   9,151

 

 

                                 (1,206

)

Income tax (expense) benefit

 

                                 (2,186

)

 

                                      122

 

Net income (loss)

 $

                                6,965

 

 $

                              (1,084

)

 
Basic net income (loss) per common share

 $

                                  0.67

 

 $

                                (0.09

)

Diluted net income (loss) per common share

 $

                                  0.67

 

 $

                                (0.09

)

 
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
Basic

 

                                 10,365

 

 

                                 11,636

 

Diluted

 

                                 10,401

 

 

                                 11,636

 

 
 
Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended
October 31, 2020 November 2, 2019
(unaudited) (unaudited)
 
Net sales

 $

                            531,375

 

 $

                            570,912

 

 
Cost of sales (exclusive of depreciation shown separately below)

 

                             (327,344

)

 

                             (357,429

)

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

                             (180,929

)

 

                             (191,975

)

Depreciation

 

                               (14,582

)

 

                               (13,741

)

Asset impairment

 

                                    (286

)

 

                                    (472

)

Income from operations

 

                                   8,234

 

 

                                   7,295

 

Interest income

 

                                      235

 

 

                                   1,214

 

Interest expense

 

                                    (733

)

 

                                    (117

)

Income before income taxes

 

                                   7,736

 

 

                                   8,392

 

Income tax expense

 

                                 (1,796

)

 

                                 (1,311

)

Net income loss

 $

                                5,940

 

 $

                                7,081

 

 
Basic net income per common share

 $

                                  0.57

 

 $

                                  0.60

 

Diluted net income per common share

 $

                                  0.57

 

 $

                                  0.60

 

 
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
Basic

 

                                 10,420

 

 

                                 11,831

 

Diluted

 

                                 10,444

 

 

                                 11,842

 

 
CITI TRENDS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)
(in thousands)
 
October 31, 2020 November 2, 2019
(unaudited) (unaudited)
Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents

 $

                              96,762

 $

                              23,731

Short-term investment securities

 

                                         -  

 

                                 32,305

Inventory

 

                               114,405

 

                               135,395

Prepaid and other current assets

 

                                 18,574

 

                                 16,774

Property and equipment, net

 

                                 63,564

 

                                 55,704

Operating lease right of use assets

 

                               182,338

 

                               154,267

Long-term investment securities

 

                                         -  

 

                                 16,272

Other noncurrent assets

 

                                   6,278

 

                                   7,802

Total assets

 $

                            481,921

 $

                            442,250

 
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
Accounts payable

 $

                              87,757

 $

                              71,699

Accrued liabilities

 

                                 32,496

 

                                 23,631

Current operating lease liabilities

 

                                 47,976

 

                                 41,659

Other current liabilities

 

                                   1,737

 

                                   2,208

Noncurrent operating lease liabilities

 

                               148,766

 

                               120,485

Other noncurrent liabilities

 

                                   2,256

 

                                   1,921

Total liabilities

 

                               320,988

 

                               261,603

 
Total stockholders' equity

 

                               160,933

 

                               180,647

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

 $

                            481,921

 $

                            442,250

 

Citi Trends Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Citi Trends Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRN), the leading value retailer of apparel, accessories and home trends for way less spend primarily for African American families in the United States, today reported results for the third quarter ended October 31, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AWS Announces Mac Instances for Amazon EC2
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
PolarityTE Receives Allowance for First U.S. Patent
Hyliion Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
AWS and Zoom Extend Strategic Relationship
CTBC Investments and ICE Data Services to Collaborate on ESG Products
DPW Holdings’ Gresham Worldwide Global Defense Business Acquires Relec Electronics Ltd in the UK
Laura J. Schumacher Joins CrowdStrike’s Board of Directors
Keysight and ElringKlinger AG Collaborate to Advance E-mobility
Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
AWS Announces Mac Instances for Amazon EC2
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and ...
Organigram to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2020 Results on November 30, 2020
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
Navya Sets up an Equity Financing Line with Kepler Cheuvreux
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.11.20
Citi Trends Sets Date for Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call