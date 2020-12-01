 

BriaCell Appoints Martin Schmieg to Board of Directors

BERKELEY, Calif. and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. ("BriaCell" or the "Company") (TSX-V:BCT) (OTCQB:BCTXF), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer, is pleased to announce that Mr. Martin Schmieg has rejoined the Company as a member of its Board of Directors.

Having previously served as a member of BriaCell’s Board of Directors from 2016 to 2019, Mr. Schmieg is a “C” level executive with a diversified background in the global biotech, med-tech and pharmaceutical industries with 40 years of business experience. He currently serves as Co-Founder and CEO of ClearIt, LLC., a private company based in Massachusetts. As a hands-on leader, Mr. Schmieg’s early career focused on accounting and financial management responsibilities serving as Chief Financial Officer to privately held Cytometrics, Inc., Advanced Bionics Corporation and publicly traded Sirna Therapeutics, Inc. and Isolagen, Inc. With Cytometrics, he raised $55 million in four rounds of venture capital financing to bring the company’s Cytoscan instrument to market. With Advanced Bionics, he was the financial architect of the company’s sale to Boston Scientific (BSX) for $4.2 billion. With Sirna Therapeutics and in collaboration with its venture owners, he co-developed the company’s strategic plan which led to the company’s acquisition by Merck & Co for $1.3 billion.

In 2006, Mr. Schmieg assumed the position of Chief Executive Office of Freedom-2, Inc., a venture startup in novel dermatology applications. While at Freedom-2, Mr. Schmieg raised $14 million in venture capital and led the company in the development and market introduction of InfinitInk, which was a Time Magazine “Invention of the Year” in 2008. In 2009, Mr. Schmieg reversed merged Freedom-2 into Nuvilex, Inc., now PharmaCyte, Inc.

Since 2010, Mr. Schmieg has been providing strategic advisory services to the life sciences industry including engagements with the following companies: NeoStem, Inc. (now Caladrius Biosciences, Inc.), Beckman Coulter Genomics, Calimmune, Inc., Cryoport, Inc., Sapientia Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Rokk3r Labs, LLC. Martin holds a BS from LaSalle University, Philadelphia, PA and is a certified public accountant.

“We are pleased to welcome back Martin, a biotech veteran, to our Board,” remarked BriaCell CEO Dr. Bill Williams. “Martin’s unique experience in the industry will be an asset to us as we are expanding our reach in the industry to identify and evaluate strategic partnership opportunities.”

