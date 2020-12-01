Lazard Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Kenneth M. Jacobs to Speak at the Goldman Sachs 2020 US Financial Services Conference

Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) announced today that Kenneth M. Jacobs, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in a moderated question and answer session at the Goldman Sachs 2020 US Financial Services Conference, held virtually, Wednesday, December 9, at 8:40 a.m. EST.

A live audio webcast will be available via the Lazard Investor Relations website at www.lazard.com. A replay will be available on the same website, shortly after the conference.