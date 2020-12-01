 

Lazard Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Kenneth M. Jacobs to Speak at the Goldman Sachs 2020 US Financial Services Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.12.2020, 12:49  |  42   |   |   

Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) announced today that Kenneth M. Jacobs, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in a moderated question and answer session at the Goldman Sachs 2020 US Financial Services Conference, held virtually, Wednesday, December 9, at 8:40 a.m. EST.

A live audio webcast will be available via the Lazard Investor Relations website at www.lazard.com. A replay will be available on the same website, shortly after the conference.

About Lazard

Lazard, one of the world's preeminent financial advisory and asset management firms, operates from 43 cities across 27 countries in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Central and South America. With origins dating to 1848, the firm provides advice on mergers and acquisitions, strategic matters, restructuring and capital structure, capital raising and corporate finance, as well as asset management services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, governments and individuals. For more information on Lazard, please visit www.lazard.com. Follow Lazard at @Lazard

LAZ-CPE

