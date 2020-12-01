CoreSite Expands in Los Angeles with Opening of LA3 Data Center

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) (the “Company”), a premier provider of secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions in major U.S. metropolitan areas, today announced the opening of phase one of its new ground-up, enterprise class data center development in Los Angeles.

CoreSite has designed a 160,000+ square foot facility with a total of 18 megawatts of capacity, referred to as LA3, in the heart of downtown Los Angeles, and adjacent to CoreSite’s LA2 facility. The LA3 data center is the first purpose-built, ground-up development in downtown Los Angeles. CoreSite has completed phase one of the LA3 development, which consists of 51,000 square feet and six megawatts of capacity. Customers can have direct access to the largest interconnection community in North America while deploying in a modern, optimally efficient data center.

“LA3 expands our footprint in Los Angeles – one of our most high-demand markets – expanding our world-class ecosystem connectivity,” says Brian Warren, CoreSite’s Senior Vice President of Development and Product Engineering. “We believe this enterprise-class, purpose built, ground-up development will be extremely well suited to meet our customers’ needs.”

LA3 has a resilient and efficient design with:

Optimized connectivity , three separate diverse fiber entry routes into the new data center

, three separate diverse fiber entry routes into the new data center High-count diverse dark fiber connecting LA3 to CoreSite’s LA1 and LA2 data center facilities. Customers are a cross connect away from accessing one of the world’s most well-developed ecosystems of cloud providers, networks and subsea cables.

connecting LA3 to CoreSite’s LA1 and LA2 data center facilities. Customers are a cross connect away from accessing one of the world’s most well-developed ecosystems of cloud providers, networks and subsea cables. Designed for high resiliency, with all systems concurrently maintainable with diverse power delivery paths to the customer during maintenance activities

with all systems concurrently maintainable with diverse power delivery paths to the customer during maintenance activities Sustainably designed cooling system that utilizes economization for more than 60% of the year

cooling system that utilizes economization for more than 60% of the year Compliant with LEED and ENERGY STAR design standards

Expansive Los Angeles Campus with Robust Ecosystem

CoreSite’s Los Angeles campus boasts one of the most well-developed data center ecosystems in the world, including domestic and international carriers, enterprises, cloud computing providers, media and entertainment firms, social networking sites and gaming companies. Tethered together by high-density dark-fiber, the campus is comprised of over 670 networks, cloud and enterprise customers.