 

CoreSite Expands in Los Angeles with Opening of LA3 Data Center

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.12.2020, 13:00  |  82   |   |   

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) (the “Company”), a premier provider of secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions in major U.S. metropolitan areas, today announced the opening of phase one of its new ground-up, enterprise class data center development in Los Angeles.

CoreSite has designed a 160,000+ square foot facility with a total of 18 megawatts of capacity, referred to as LA3, in the heart of downtown Los Angeles, and adjacent to CoreSite’s LA2 facility. The LA3 data center is the first purpose-built, ground-up development in downtown Los Angeles. CoreSite has completed phase one of the LA3 development, which consists of 51,000 square feet and six megawatts of capacity. Customers can have direct access to the largest interconnection community in North America while deploying in a modern, optimally efficient data center.

LA3 expands our footprint in Los Angeles – one of our most high-demand markets – expanding our world-class ecosystem connectivity,” says Brian Warren, CoreSite’s Senior Vice President of Development and Product Engineering. “We believe this enterprise-class, purpose built, ground-up development will be extremely well suited to meet our customers’ needs.”

LA3 has a resilient and efficient design with:

  • Optimized connectivity, three separate diverse fiber entry routes into the new data center
  • High-count diverse dark fiber connecting LA3 to CoreSite’s LA1 and LA2 data center facilities. Customers are a cross connect away from accessing one of the world’s most well-developed ecosystems of cloud providers, networks and subsea cables.
  • Designed for high resiliency, with all systems concurrently maintainable with diverse power delivery paths to the customer during maintenance activities
  • Sustainably designed cooling system that utilizes economization for more than 60% of the year
  • Compliant with LEED and ENERGY STAR design standards

Expansive Los Angeles Campus with Robust Ecosystem

CoreSite’s Los Angeles campus boasts one of the most well-developed data center ecosystems in the world, including domestic and international carriers, enterprises, cloud computing providers, media and entertainment firms, social networking sites and gaming companies. Tethered together by high-density dark-fiber, the campus is comprised of over 670 networks, cloud and enterprise customers.

Seite 1 von 4


CoreSite Realty Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CoreSite Expands in Los Angeles with Opening of LA3 Data Center CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) (the “Company”), a premier provider of secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions in major U.S. metropolitan areas, today announced the opening of phase one of its new …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AWS Announces Mac Instances for Amazon EC2
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
PolarityTE Receives Allowance for First U.S. Patent
Hyliion Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
AWS and Zoom Extend Strategic Relationship
CTBC Investments and ICE Data Services to Collaborate on ESG Products
DPW Holdings’ Gresham Worldwide Global Defense Business Acquires Relec Electronics Ltd in the UK
Laura J. Schumacher Joins CrowdStrike’s Board of Directors
Keysight and ElringKlinger AG Collaborate to Advance E-mobility
Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
AWS Announces Mac Instances for Amazon EC2
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and ...
Organigram to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2020 Results on November 30, 2020
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
Navya Sets up an Equity Financing Line with Kepler Cheuvreux
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity