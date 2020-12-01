 

Reminder Ra Medical Systems to Host Webcast Discussing the Role of Excimer Lasers in the Treatment of Psoriasis during the Pandemic

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED) is hosting a webcast, The Inimitable Role of Excimer Lasers During the COVID-19 Pandemic, featuring Theodore J. Daly, MD, FAAD, FSPD, FASD, Director of Garden City Dermatology, discussing the use of excimer lasers such as the Pharos excimer laser system for the treatment of psoriasis during the pandemic.

Presentation topics will include:

  • Reviewing American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) guidance on the use of immunosuppressive agents during COVID-19 pandemic
  • Discussing the impact on day-to-day clinical practice and individual patient treatment regimens
  • Exploring alternative treatment modalities, including excimer lasers

Date:

Wednesday, December 2, 2020

Time:

7:00-8:00 p.m. Eastern time

Pre-registration:

Here

If you are unable to attend the live event, an archived webcast will be available on the Events section of the Ra Medical website here.

Theodore J. Daly, MD, a triple board certified dermatologist who has been in practice for 37 years, is a staff member at the Mt. Sinai Icahn School of Medicine. He focuses on the treatment of psoriasis and has used excimer lasers for more than 20 years. He has authored numerous publications and has been featured on the Today Show and Fox and Friends, and in interviews on CNN and MSNBC among others. He is in private practice at Garden City Dermatology and The Garden Spa in Garden City, Long Island, NY.

About Ra Medical Systems

Ra Medical Systems commercializes excimer lasers and catheters for the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. In May 2017 the DABRA excimer laser system received FDA 510(k) clearance in the U.S. for crossing chronic total occlusions, or CTOs, in patients with symptomatic infrainguinal lower extremity vascular disease with an intended use for ablating a channel in occlusive peripheral vascular disease. The Pharos excimer laser system is FDA-cleared and is used as a tool in the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis and leukoderma. DABRA and Pharos are both based on Ra Medical’s core excimer laser technology platform and deploy similar mechanisms of action. Ra Medical manufactures DABRA and Pharos excimer lasers and catheters in a 32,000-square-foot facility located in Carlsbad, Calif. The vertically integrated facility is ISO 13485 certified and is licensed by the State of California to manufacture sterile, single-use catheters in controlled environments.

