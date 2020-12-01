PharmaTher Expands Research Partnership with University Health Network For Development of Digital Therapeutics Platform

The development work for the Company’s digital therapeutics platform will be conducted by a dedicated research team at Diamandis Lab, which is led by Dr. Phedias Diamandis, MD, PhD, FRCPC, the Principal Investigator who is also advancing the Company’s research with panaceAI by merging big data and artificial intelligence to accelerate the drug discovery process.

TORONTO, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PharmaTher Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Newscope Capital Corporation (“PharmaTher”) (CSE: PHRM) (OTC Pink: PHRRF) and a specialty life sciences company focused on the research and development of psychedelic pharmaceuticals, is pleased to announce that it has amended its sponsored research agreement with University Health Network (“UHN”) for the development of panaceAI, the Company’s drug repurposing platform, to also include the development of a digital therapeutics platform to combine with potential psychedelic therapies, including the Company’s ketamine and psilocybin focused product pipeline for disorders of the brain and nervous system.

“We are committed to advancing the clinical development of our product pipeline with ketamine and psilocybin while also speeding up the process of finding effective uses of psychedelic-derived medicines with panaceAI and complementing them with a digital therapeutic platform to be synergistic with our focus on psychedelic pharmaceuticals,” said Fabio Chianelli, CEO of PharmaTher. “Dr. Diamandis and his research team at UHN, having a rich research program focused on applying artificial intelligence and machine learning to brain disease, are a perfect fit for guiding our digital therapeutics objectives for neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, depression, neuropathic pain, traumatic brain injury and stroke.”

The global digital therapeutics market was valued at US$ 2.69 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 11.82 billion by 2027.1 According to the Digital Therapeutics Alliance, digital therapeutics deliver evidence-based therapeutic interventions to patients that are driven by high quality software programs to prevent, manage, or treat a medical disorder or disease. They are used independently or in concert with medications, devices, or other therapies to optimize patient care and health outcomes. Digital therapeutics products incorporate advanced technology best practices relating to design, clinical validation, usability, and data security. They are reviewed and cleared or approved by regulatory bodies as required to support product claims regarding risk, efficacy, and intended use. Digital therapeutics empower patients, healthcare providers, and payers with intelligent and accessible tools for addressing a wide range of conditions through high quality, safe, and effective data-driven interventions.2