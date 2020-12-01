 

Abacus Announces Jersey Valley IP Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.12.2020, 13:00  |  72   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abacus Mining & Exploration Corporation (“Abacus” or the “Company”) (TSXV: AME) is pleased to announce final results from a program of ground IP geophysics at Jersey Valley, within the Battle Mountain trend of north-central Nevada. The program was successful in extending known IP targets that based on past drilling are demonstratively gold and silver bearing.

A total of 44 anomalous IP target areas were defined by the survey, grouped into five separate ENE trending zones, four of which are open in at least one direction. All targets were ranked as first, second and third priority, based on a combination of strength, size, depth and geophysical signature.

The survey was designed to detect low to moderately conductive and moderately chargeable zones that might indicate disseminated sulphides around an intrusive stock or along a fault zone. Three zones have signatures characteristic of epithermal precious metal mineralization and two others have signatures associated with gold skarns. The property lies within an active hydrothermal environment, with an operating geothermal power plant on the claim group.

The high-resolution Time Domain Induced Polarization survey totaled 14 line-kilometres and was designed to bracket four historic lines of IP done by a previous operator in 2005. The historic survey was laid out to target a depth of approximately 200 metres, while the new survey was designed to penetrated depths of over 400 metres. Results of both surveys are currently being merged.

JV-1 and JV-2 are the two main IP target zones, and both extend the anomalies 500 metres from the historic IP survey. They lie on either side of a fault thought to be the conduit for mineralizing fluids feeding epithermal mineralization. JV-1 can be traced for at least 700 m and JV-2 for at least 900 m. A new map showing these zones will be posted on the Company website.

Three historic diamond drill holes appear to have just grazed JV-1 and JV-2, but past drilling was neither extensive enough, deep enough nor optimally placed to adequately test the targets. Both JV-1 and JV-2 remain essentially untested, and the Company intends to undertake a drilling program early in the new year once permits are in hand.

Historic drill hole 06JC014C was collared within the northeast part of JV-2, but it tested a weaker anomaly and missed a stronger, slightly deeper anomaly. Despite this, the hole intersected 1.18 g/t silver over 13.1 m near the top and then 0.19 g/t gold over 13.4 m within a slightly wider intercept of 2.36 g/t Ag over 16.5 m near the end of the hole.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Abacus Announces Jersey Valley IP Results VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Abacus Mining & Exploration Corporation (“Abacus” or the “Company”) (TSXV: AME) is pleased to announce final results from a program of ground IP geophysics at Jersey Valley, within the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Leviathan Announces Further Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $12.9 ...
Clean Power Provides Update on the Development of Its PowerTap Investment
Aequus Provides Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights
Saga Pure ASA - Contemplated Equity Offering of Up to Nok 54 Million
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Closing of Oversubscribed $6,900,000 Offering
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
Victory Square Technologies Reports Record Net Income of $8,890,748 and Earnings Per Share of $0.12 ...
Voting Rights and Capital
NexOptic Joins Arm AI Partner Program
Titel
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
Nabis Holdings Inc. gibt Rekapitalisierungstransaktion mit Unterstützung der wichtigsten ...
Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update
McPhy will be included in the MSCI Smallcaps Index
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...