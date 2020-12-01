 

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj - Managers' Transactions – Seikku

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj             MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS               December 1, 2020 at 14:00 EET

Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Seikku, Kai
Position: Member of the Board
____________________________________________

Issuer: Verkkokauppa.com Oyj
LEI: 743700QZE6B52SHHTV75

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700QZE6B52SHHTV75_20201201113146_13
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-11-30
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000049812
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1,000 Unit price: 5.9800 EUR

(2): Volume: 1,000 Unit price: 5.9800 EUR

(3): Volume: 3,000 Unit price: 5.9800 EUR

(4): Volume: 924 Unit price: 5.9900 EUR

(5): Volume: 833 Unit price: 5.9900 EUR

(6): Volume: 587 Unit price: 5.9900 EUR

(7): Volume: 254 Unit price: 5.9800 EUR

(8): Volume: 746 Unit price: 5.9800 EUR

(9): Volume: 633 Unit price: 5.9700 EUR

(10): Volume: 954 Unit price: 5.9700 EUR

(11): Volume: 909 Unit price: 5.9700 EUR

(12): Volume: 156 Unit price: 5.9700 EUR

(13): Volume: 704 Unit price: 5.9700 EUR

(14): Volume: 534 Unit price: 5.9800 EUR

(15): Volume: 534 Unit price: 5.9800 EUR

(16): Volume: 255 Unit price: 5.9800 EUR

(17): Volume: 599 Unit price: 5.9800 EUR

(18): Volume: 11 Unit price: 5.9800 EUR

(19): Volume: 612 Unit price: 5.9800 EUR

(20): Volume: 1,224 Unit price: 5.9800 EUR

(21): Volume: 1,224 Unit price: 5.9800 EUR

(22): Volume: 330 Unit price: 5.9800 EUR

(23): Volume: 20 Unit price: 5.9800 EUR

(24): Volume: 68 Unit price: 6.0200 EUR

(25): Volume: 250 Unit price: 6.0200 EUR

(26): Volume: 139 Unit price: 6.0200 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(26): Volume: 17,500 Volume weighted average price: 5.98047 EUR

For more information:

Mikko Forsell, CFO
mikko.forsell@verkkokauppa.com
Tel. +358 10 309 5555

DISTRIBUTION:
 Nasdaq Helsinki
Principal media
www.verkkokauppa.com

Verkkokauppa.com in short

Verkkokauppa.com is Finland’s most popular and most visited Finnish online retailer, with the aim to sell to products to its customer at probably always cheaper prices. Depending on the season, the Company markets, sells, and distributes some 60,000–70,000 products in 26 different main product categories through its webstore, retail stores, and network of pick-up points. The Company has four megastores: in Oulu, Pirkkala, Raisio, and Helsinki, in addition to which products can be collected at more than 3,000 pick-up points. Verkkokauppa.com was founded in 1992 and it is headquartered in Jätkäsaari, Helsinki. The Company’s shares are listed on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki under the ticker symbol VERK.


Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.11.20
Change in Verkkokauppa.com Oyj’s management team
02.11.20
Verkkokauppa.com Oyj - Managers' Transactions – Forsell