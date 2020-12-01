Adicet Announces Appointment of Dr. Bastiano Sanna to its Board of Directors
MENLO PARK, Calif. and BOSTON, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adicet Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACET), a biotechnology company discovering and developing first-in-class allogeneic gamma delta T cell
therapies for cancer and other diseases, today announced the appointment of Bastiano Sanna, Ph.D., to its Board of Directors. Dr. Sanna brings significant expertise in advancing research,
development and manufacturing of cell therapies. He currently serves as Executive Vice President and Chief of Cell and Genetic Therapies at Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.
“Dr. Sanna brings a wealth of industry experience, most notably in the development of cell therapy, where he has established an impressive track record with the successful development of novel cell therapy treatments at Novartis, Semma Therapeutics, Magenta and Vertex,” said Chen Schor, President and Chief Executive Officer of Adicet. “We are delighted to welcome him to Adicet’s board, and look forward to his contributions as we continue to advance ADI-001 into the clinic and expand our pipeline of ‘off-the-shelf’ gamma delta T cell product candidates.”
“Adicet’s gamma delta T cell platform and pipeline provide a differentiated opportunity to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and improve persistence for durable activity in cancer patients,” said Dr. Sanna. "I'm excited to be joining the Board, and look forward to helping Adicet advance its mission of delivering potentially efficacious next generation cell therapy treatments to patients with solid and hematologic tumors.”
At Vertex, Dr. Sanna is responsible for advancing the research, development and manufacturing of all of Vertex’s cell and genetic therapy programs. Previously, Dr. Sanna was Chief Executive Officer of Semma Therapeutics (acquired by Vertex in 2019). Under his leadership, the Company pioneered the development of cell therapy treatments for type 1 diabetes. Prior to that, he served as Chief Operating Officer at Magenta Therapeutics and as the Global Program Head of Stem Cell Transplant and early programs at Novartis, where he oversaw clinical, regulatory, CMC and commercial aspects of programs in bone marrow transplant and CAR-T cell therapies. Dr. Sanna holds a Ph.D. in Biotechnology from the University of Sassari.
0 Kommentare