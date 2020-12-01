Adicet Announces Appointment of Dr. Bastiano Sanna to its Board of Directors

MENLO PARK, Calif. and BOSTON, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adicet Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACET), a biotechnology company discovering and developing first-in-class allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases, today announced the appointment of Bastiano Sanna, Ph.D., to its Board of Directors. Dr. Sanna brings significant expertise in advancing research, development and manufacturing of cell therapies. He currently serves as Executive Vice President and Chief of Cell and Genetic Therapies at Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.



“Dr. Sanna brings a wealth of industry experience, most notably in the development of cell therapy, where he has established an impressive track record with the successful development of novel cell therapy treatments at Novartis, Semma Therapeutics, Magenta and Vertex,” said Chen Schor, President and Chief Executive Officer of Adicet. “We are delighted to welcome him to Adicet’s board, and look forward to his contributions as we continue to advance ADI-001 into the clinic and expand our pipeline of ‘off-the-shelf’ gamma delta T cell product candidates.”