 

Endeavour Silver Drilling Intersects High-Grade Gold-Silver Mineralization at the Bolanitos Mine in Guanajuato, Mexico

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.12.2020, 12:50  |  54   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) (TSX: EDR) announces that exploration drilling continues to intersect high-grade gold-silver mineralization in the Melladito and San Bernabe vein systems at the Bolanitos mine in Guanajuato, Mexico. Since drilling resumed in June, a total of 22 holes have been drilled of which 11 holes and 22 mineralized intervals returned high grades over mineable widths (view Melladito longitudinal section here).

Drilling highlights include the following intersections along the Melladito vein:

  • 12.76 grams per tonne (gpt) gold and 55 gpt silver over 4.5 metres (m) true width (1,076 gpt or 31.4 oz per ton (opT) silver equivalents (AgEq) over 14.8 feet (ft) using an 80:1 silver:gold ratio) including 0.4 m grading 43.5 gpt gold and 171 gpt silver (3,651 gpt AgEq or 106.4 opT over 1.3 ft) in hole BN-58
  • 0.51 gpt gold and 491 gpt silver over 2.7 m true width (531 gpt or 15.5 opT AgEq over 8.9 ft) including 0.4 m grading 1.74 gpt gold and 2,220 gpt silver (2,359 gpt AgEq or 68.8 opT over 1.3 ft) in hole BN-52

Drill holes BN-40, 42, 57 extend the Melladito vein mineralization further to the north and at depth, drill holes 50, 52, 58 extend the Melladito vein mineralization further to the east and near surface to possibly connect with the San Pablo mine workings, and drill holes 45, 47 extend the Melladito vein mineralization another 200 m north on the other side of the San Ramon and Providencia shafts. The Melladito mineralized zone now measures up to 200 m long by more than 250 m deep, still open at depth and to the north.

An initial three holes were drilled along the San Bernabe vein system highlighted by hole BN-59 which returned 7.91 gpt gold and 12 gpt silver over a 2.7 m true width (645 gpt AgEq or 18.8 opT over 8.9 ft).

Drilling results are summarized in the following table:

Hole
 		Structure
 		From True Au Ag AgEq
(m) (m) (gpt) (gpt) (gpt)
BN-40
 		Melladito 272.80 1.6 0.64 79 131
Including 272.80 0.9 0.57 132 177
FW Medallito 292.40 4.4 3.88 5 316
Including 294.50 0.4 12.90 14 1,046
BN-42
 		Melladito 296.90 4.3 3.70 8 304
Including 298.15 0.4 7.82 10 636
FW Melladito 334.55 1.9 2.12 5 174
Including 336.85 0.6 3.76 6 307
BN-44
 		San Ignacio? 151.00 1.5 0.23 163 181
Including 154.45 0.1 1.34 784 891
BN-45
 		Melladito 60.40 2.0 0.10 110 118
Including 63.15 0.3 0.15 253 2.65
Melladito 67.55 1.0 0.28 260 282
Including 68.55 0.4 0.66 660 713
San Ignacio? 111.25 2.6 1.90 357 509
Including 111.25 0.7 3.73 1,085 1,383
BN-47
 		Melladito 86.95 7.6 0.73 213 272
Including 93.25 0.4 1.13 713 803
FW Melladito 103.75 3.5 0.17 12 25
San Ignacio 167.45 5.1 1.48 243 361
Including 171.10 0.3 4.30 615 959
BN-50
 		HW Melladito 174.30 1.2 0.89 506 577
Including 175.10 0.4 2.01 1,390 1,551
Melladito 180.05 2.7 3.37 110 380
Including 180.30 0.6 8.47 236 914
Bolanitos-San Miguel? 220.60 2.5 5.52 20 464
Including 222.35 0.3 14.50 18 1,178
Bolanitos-San Miguel? 237.50 0.7 5.70 1,226 1,682
Including 237.50 0.2 15.95 3,460 4,736
BN-52
 		Melladito 212.50 2.7 0.51 491 531
Including 214.75 0.4 1.74 2,220 2,359
BN-56
 		FW Melladito 323.25 1.5 2.24 3 182
Including 323.25 0.3 9.87 11 801
BN-57
 		Melladito 283.10 3.7 3.89 4 315
Including 287.50 0.5 20.40 21 1,653
FW Melladito 300.70 1.1 2.01 4 165
Including 300.70 0.5 3.09 5 252
BN-58
 		Melladito 52.00 2.5 0.83 218 285
Including 52.60 0.3 1.90 723 875
Bolanitos 101.80 1.1 2.06 89 254
Including 102.25 0.4 5.48 217 655
Bolanitos 114.70 4.5 12.76 55 1,076
Including 116.20 0.4 43.50 171 3,651
BN-59
 		San Bernabe 106.55 2.7 7.91 12 645
Including 108.60 0.4 9.96 19 816

Silver equivalents are calculated at a ratio of 80:1 silver: gold. All widths are estimated true widths.

Qualified Person and QA/ QC - Godfrey Walton, M.Sc ., P.Geo ., Endeavour President, is the Qualified Person who reviewed and approved this news release and supervised the drilling programs in Mexico. A Quality Control sampling program of reference standards, blanks and duplicates is used to monitor the integrity of all assay results. All samples are split at the local field office and shipped to SGS Labs, where they are dried, crushed, split and 250 gram pulp samples are prepared for analysis. Gold is determined by fire assay with an atomic absorption (AA) finish and silver by aqua regia digestion and ICP finish, over-limits by fire assay and gravimetric finish.

About Endeavour Silver – Endeavour Silver Corp. is a mid-tier precious metals mining company that owns and operates three high-grade, underground, silver-gold mines in Mexico. Endeavour is currently advancing the Terronera Mine project towards a development decision and exploring its portfolio of exploration and development projects in Mexico and Chile to facilitate its goal to become a premier senior silver producer.  Our philosophy of corporate social integrity creates value for all stakeholders.

SOURCE Endeavour Silver Corp.

Contact Information:
Galina Meleger, Director, Investor Relations
Toll free: (877) 685-9775
Tel: (604) 640-4804
Email: gmeleger@edrsilver.com
Website: www.edrsilver.com

Follow Endeavour Silver on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States private securities litigation reform act of 1995 and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forwardlooking statements and information herein include but are not limited to statements regarding Endeavour’s anticipated performance in 2020 including changes in mining operations and production levels, the timing and results of various activities and the impact of the COVID 19 pandemic on operations. The Company does not intend to and does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking statements or information, other than as required by applicable law. 

Forward-looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, production levels, performance or achievements of Endeavour and its operations to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such factors include but are not limited to the ultimate impact of the COVID 19 pandemic on operations and results, changes in production and costs guidance, national and local governments, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments in Canada and Mexico; financial risks due to precious metals prices, operating or technical difficulties in mineral exploration, development and mining activities; risks and hazards of mineral exploration, development and mining; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, risks in obtaining necessary licenses and permits, and challenges to the Company’s title to properties; as well as those factors described in the section “risk factors” contained in the Company’s most recent form 40F/Annual Information Form filed with the S.E.C. and Canadian securities regulatory authorities.  

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable, including but not limited to: the continued operation of the Company’s mining operations, no material adverse change in the market price of commodities, mining operations will operate and the mining products will be completed in accordance with management’s expectations and achieve their stated production outcomes, and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or information, there may be other factors that cause results to be materially different from those anticipated, described, estimated, assessed or intended. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements or information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. 


Endeavour Silver Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Endeavour Silver Drilling Intersects High-Grade Gold-Silver Mineralization at the Bolanitos Mine in Guanajuato, Mexico VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) (TSX: EDR) announces that exploration drilling continues to intersect high-grade gold-silver mineralization in the Melladito and San Bernabe vein …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Leviathan Announces Further Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $12.9 ...
Clean Power Provides Update on the Development of Its PowerTap Investment
Aequus Provides Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights
Saga Pure ASA - Contemplated Equity Offering of Up to Nok 54 Million
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Closing of Oversubscribed $6,900,000 Offering
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
Victory Square Technologies Reports Record Net Income of $8,890,748 and Earnings Per Share of $0.12 ...
Voting Rights and Capital
NexOptic Joins Arm AI Partner Program
Titel
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
Nabis Holdings Inc. gibt Rekapitalisierungstransaktion mit Unterstützung der wichtigsten ...
Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update
McPhy will be included in the MSCI Smallcaps Index
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.11.20
Silber liegt voll im Trend!: Kuya Silver nimmt Bethania Mine in Peru in 2021 wieder in Betrieb.
29.11.20
Noch günstig einsammeln: Wochenrückblick KW 48-2020 – Edelmetalle noch unter Druck! Besserung in Sicht!
22.11.20
Edelmetalle vor nächster Welle: Wochenrückblick KW 47-2020 – Mittelabflüsse der ETFs bringen Gold nur kurzzeitig unter Druck!
18.11.20
Endeavour Silver erweitert Projekt Terronera in Jalisco, Mexiko, und erwirbt zwei benachbarte Liegenschaften, die mehrere vererzte Gänge abdecken
18.11.20
Endeavour Silver Expands Terronera Project in Jalisco, Mexico, Acquires Two Adjacent Properties Covering Multiple Mineralized Veins
18.11.20
Q3-2020! Top Ergebnisse!: Q3-2020 bringt schöne Gewinne für Goldproduzenten!
17.11.20
Mexiko liefert wieder!: Spitzenbohrergebnisse mit mehr als 2,3 kg pro Tonne Silber!
17.11.20
Silber groß im Kommen!: Endeavour Silver´s Turnaround läuft besser als gedacht!
16.11.20
Neues vom Rohstoffexperten: Endeavour Silver - Auf dem Weg an die Spitze
15.11.20
Großbank pro Rohstoffe!: Wochenrückblick KW 46-2020 - Inflationärer Druck gut für Rohstoffe!

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:56 Uhr
2.653
Es ist an der Zeit - Endeavour Silver kaufen!