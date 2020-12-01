GRR Group Grows with Basic Retail Real Estate / Successful Placement of Three Funds with Investment Total of 1.1 Billion Euros

Nuremberg, Germany, 01.12.2020: The GRR Group continues its growth course. In the financial year for 2019/2020 (balance sheet date 31.05.2020), the leading Nuremberg company specialised in basic retail properties increased earnings by 14.2 percent to reach 6.1 million euros and was therefore considerably above the budget target. In the same period the complete turnover of the group rose by 4.4 percent from 22.5 to 23.5 million euros. The group's 70 employees manage a total of approximately 500 properties, which are mainly local supply centres, food retail outlets and discounters with a total area of almost 1,000,000 square metres and a volume of roughly 1.75 billion euros. The real estate properties are held in four open special alternative investment funds set up by the group and service mandates and individual clients.

Local suppliers remain in demand during the pandemic

"As a specialist in the area of local real estate for food retail outlets, we have succeeded in achieving further growth in spite of the current difficult conditions," explains Managing Director Martin Führlein. "We managed the first Corona wave well and the occupancy rate remains very high despite a few closures as a result of the current situation. In the crisis, the value of the basic retail segment has remained extremely stable for institutional investors. In the coming years we will continue to push our constantly good development. In the near future we plan to apply to the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority for a marketing permit for a further investment product for professional and semi-professional investors. We also plan to further expand our business with individual clients. In addition, we will maintain a strong emphasis on the modernisation and expansion of our own portfolio. Our financial planning includes a considerable increase in investment in our properties. This will enable us to continually stabilise the average remaining rental period and the rental turnover in our real estate properties."