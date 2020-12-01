 

DGAP-News GRR Group Grows with Basic Retail Real Estate / Successful Placement of Three Funds with Investment Total of 1.1 Billion Euros

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
01.12.2020, 13:09  |  60   |   |   

DGAP-News: GRR Group / Key word(s): Annual Results
GRR Group Grows with Basic Retail Real Estate / Successful Placement of Three Funds with Investment Total of 1.1 Billion Euros

01.12.2020 / 13:09
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

GRR Group Grows with Basic Retail Real Estate / Successful Placement of Three Funds with Investment Total of 1.1 Billion Euros

Nuremberg, Germany, 01.12.2020: The GRR Group continues its growth course. In the financial year for 2019/2020 (balance sheet date 31.05.2020), the leading Nuremberg company specialised in basic retail properties increased earnings by 14.2 percent to reach 6.1 million euros and was therefore considerably above the budget target. In the same period the complete turnover of the group rose by 4.4 percent from 22.5 to 23.5 million euros. The group's 70 employees manage a total of approximately 500 properties, which are mainly local supply centres, food retail outlets and discounters with a total area of almost 1,000,000 square metres and a volume of roughly 1.75 billion euros. The real estate properties are held in four open special alternative investment funds set up by the group and service mandates and individual clients.

Local suppliers remain in demand during the pandemic

"As a specialist in the area of local real estate for food retail outlets, we have succeeded in achieving further growth in spite of the current difficult conditions," explains Managing Director Martin Führlein. "We managed the first Corona wave well and the occupancy rate remains very high despite a few closures as a result of the current situation. In the crisis, the value of the basic retail segment has remained extremely stable for institutional investors. In the coming years we will continue to push our constantly good development. In the near future we plan to apply to the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority for a marketing permit for a further investment product for professional and semi-professional investors. We also plan to further expand our business with individual clients. In addition, we will maintain a strong emphasis on the modernisation and expansion of our own portfolio. Our financial planning includes a considerable increase in investment in our properties. This will enable us to continually stabilise the average remaining rental period and the rental turnover in our real estate properties."

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News GRR Group Grows with Basic Retail Real Estate / Successful Placement of Three Funds with Investment Total of 1.1 Billion Euros DGAP-News: GRR Group / Key word(s): Annual Results GRR Group Grows with Basic Retail Real Estate / Successful Placement of Three Funds with Investment Total of 1.1 Billion Euros 01.12.2020 / 13:09 The issuer is solely responsible for the content …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power stellt ein Update zum Entwicklungsstand ihrer Investition in ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Aareal Exchange & Payment Platform: Aareal Bank Gruppe entwickelt Plattformlösung zum Management ...
DGAP-DD: Evotec SE deutsch
E-Health-Startup Hanako schließt Zwischenfinanzierung erfolgreich ab
DGAP-News: Abivax schließt Patientenrekrutierung für seine klinische Phase-2b-Induktionsstudie mit ABX464 ...
DGAP-DD: SARTORIUS AG deutsch
DGAP-News: HAMBORNER REIT AG publishes enhanced 2019/2020 sustainability report
DGAP-News: Voltabox gibt Markteinführung von innovativem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien bekannt - ...
DGAP-News: UMT Gruppe veröffentlicht Halbjahresbericht 2020: Strategische Neuausrichtung führt zu ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
EarthRenew Inc: Erste Einnahmen erzielt: Umweltaktie startet Düngemittelverkauf bereits in diesem Jahr - ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG beschließt Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrecht
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power stellt ein Update zum Entwicklungsstand ihrer Investition in ...
DGAP-News: Gigaset AG veröffentlicht Bericht zum 3. Quartal und den ersten 9 Monaten 2020: 14 % Umsatzplus im ...
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest; strong nine-month figures already exceed the full year 2019 - adjusted EBIT ...
DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE erreicht vorzeitig das Jahresziel 2020 von 900.000 Kunden auf ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Die Zukunft von Wasserstoff als Treibstoff wird unter der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...