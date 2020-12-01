 

Plymouth Industrial REIT Completes Acquisition of Industrial Portfolio in Ohio for $94 Million

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) announced it has completed the previously announced acquisition of a portfolio of industrial buildings in Akron and Canton, Ohio totaling 2.1 million square feet for approximately $94 million. The acquisition is projected to provide an annual current yield of approximately 7.5%.

The portfolio is comprised of 10 industrial buildings that are 98% leased to 15 tenants with a weighted average lease term of 3.5 years from a variety of industries, including transportation and logistics, healthcare, industrial manufacturing and food and beverage. The acquisition brings Plymouth’s scale in the Cleveland metropolitan area to 3.6 million square feet and increases the size of its Ohio portfolio to 7.5 million square feet. The Company will manage the properties from its Columbus regional office.

Location

City

Square Footage

Occupancy

Tenant Type

3081 Gilchrist Road

Akron

129,931

100%

Multi-Tenant

3111 Gilchrist Road

Akron

79,661

100%

Single-Tenant

3325 Gilchrist Road

Akron

188,846

100%

Multi-Tenant

3375 Gilchrist Road

Akron

255,000

100%

Single-Tenant

3400 Gilchrist Road

Akron

335,521

92%

Multi-Tenant

3425 Gilchrist Road

Akron

29,200

100%

Multi-Tenant

