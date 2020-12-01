Plymouth Industrial REIT Completes Acquisition of Industrial Portfolio in Ohio for $94 Million

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) announced it has completed the previously announced acquisition of a portfolio of industrial buildings in Akron and Canton, Ohio totaling 2.1 million square feet for approximately $94 million. The acquisition is projected to provide an annual current yield of approximately 7.5%.

The portfolio is comprised of 10 industrial buildings that are 98% leased to 15 tenants with a weighted average lease term of 3.5 years from a variety of industries, including transportation and logistics, healthcare, industrial manufacturing and food and beverage. The acquisition brings Plymouth’s scale in the Cleveland metropolitan area to 3.6 million square feet and increases the size of its Ohio portfolio to 7.5 million square feet. The Company will manage the properties from its Columbus regional office.