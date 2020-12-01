 

Platin Audio Expands Monaco Product Line to Include the First Smart Surround Sound System With the New WiSA SoundSend Wireless Audio Transmitter

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.12.2020, 13:00  |  35   |   |   

WiSA LLC, founded by Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ: WISA), today announces a wireless home cinema bundle complete with the WiSA SoundSend audio transmitter, the Association’s first branded product, and the Tuned by THX Monaco 5.1 Immersive Wireless Home Audio System from Platin Audio. The bundle is now available for online purchase for $899 through Amazon, Newegg, eBay and Target (later this week). For a limited time, Platin is offering consumers a special holiday promotion valid through December 31.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201201005247/en/

Wireless home cinema bundle complete with the WiSA SoundSend audio transmitter and the Tuned by THX Monaco 5.1 Immersive Wireless Home Audio System from Platin Audio (Photo: Business Wire)

Wireless home cinema bundle complete with the WiSA SoundSend audio transmitter and the Tuned by THX Monaco 5.1 Immersive Wireless Home Audio System from Platin Audio (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are thrilled to see the Platin Monaco and SoundSend bundle become available this season,” said Tony Ostrom, President of WiSA. “This great home cinema system is capable of delivering incredible experiences and incorporates virtual Dolby Atmos capabilities as well as the ability to create a designated sweet spot in a room thanks to SoundSend’s My Zone calibration feature. With the help of SoundSend, Monaco can be connected to 100s of millions of smart TVs in only a few minutes.”

The Monaco 5.1 with WiSA SoundSend system gives users immersive, theater-quality sound experiences made possible by WiSA Certified speakers and the HDMI (or optical)-connected audio transmitter, enabling for effortless home cinema setup and control in less than ten minutes. The SoundSend transmitter, WiSA’s first branded product, is a universal wireless multichannel home cinema audio transmitter designed to enable simple, yet amazing, home entertainment experiences for owners of smart TVs. The transmitter easily connects via HDMI/ARC and eARC to hundreds of millions of new and installed smart TVs. Better than unidirectional soundbars, the Platin Monaco and WiSA SoundSend system allows consumers to easily create truly immersive home cinema experiences in minutes.

The compact Monaco 5.1 system from Platin is Tuned by THX and perfectly combines high-definition audio quality and a less than 5.2 millisecond latency for picture-perfect lip sync. With only a 1-microsecond synchronization between speakers, the result is amazing accuracy and clarity. The system fits easily into any size living space--no audio cables required--and users can connect the speakers to any AC outlet. WiSA SoundSend decodes Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital +, Dolby TrueHD and Dolby Atmos and offers audio quality of up to 24bit/96kHz. The SoundSend and Monaco combination can also create virtual Dolby Atmos experiences when an Atmos signal is delivered to SoundSend.

Seite 1 von 3


Summit Wireless Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Platin Audio Expands Monaco Product Line to Include the First Smart Surround Sound System With the New WiSA SoundSend Wireless Audio Transmitter WiSA LLC, founded by Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ: WISA), today announces a wireless home cinema bundle complete with the WiSA SoundSend audio transmitter, the Association’s first branded product, and the Tuned by THX Monaco 5.1 Immersive …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AWS Announces Mac Instances for Amazon EC2
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
PolarityTE Receives Allowance for First U.S. Patent
Hyliion Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
AWS and Zoom Extend Strategic Relationship
CTBC Investments and ICE Data Services to Collaborate on ESG Products
DPW Holdings’ Gresham Worldwide Global Defense Business Acquires Relec Electronics Ltd in the UK
Laura J. Schumacher Joins CrowdStrike’s Board of Directors
Keysight and ElringKlinger AG Collaborate to Advance E-mobility
Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
AWS Announces Mac Instances for Amazon EC2
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and ...
Organigram to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2020 Results on November 30, 2020
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
Navya Sets up an Equity Financing Line with Kepler Cheuvreux
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.11.20
WiSA’s First Branded Product, SoundSend, Now Available for WiSA Partners, Distributors and Retailers
10.11.20
Summit Wireless Technologies Gains Momentum and Provides Third Quarter 2020 Update
05.11.20
WiSA Association Expands TV Brand Member List With Rapidly Growing Hisense