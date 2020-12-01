Platin Audio Expands Monaco Product Line to Include the First Smart Surround Sound System With the New WiSA SoundSend Wireless Audio Transmitter

WiSA LLC, founded by Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ: WISA), today announces a wireless home cinema bundle complete with the WiSA SoundSend audio transmitter, the Association’s first branded product, and the Tuned by THX Monaco 5.1 Immersive Wireless Home Audio System from Platin Audio. The bundle is now available for online purchase for $899 through Amazon, Newegg, eBay and Target (later this week). For a limited time, Platin is offering consumers a special holiday promotion valid through December 31.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201201005247/en/

Wireless home cinema bundle complete with the WiSA SoundSend audio transmitter and the Tuned by THX Monaco 5.1 Immersive Wireless Home Audio System from Platin Audio (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are thrilled to see the Platin Monaco and SoundSend bundle become available this season,” said Tony Ostrom, President of WiSA. “This great home cinema system is capable of delivering incredible experiences and incorporates virtual Dolby Atmos capabilities as well as the ability to create a designated sweet spot in a room thanks to SoundSend’s My Zone calibration feature. With the help of SoundSend, Monaco can be connected to 100s of millions of smart TVs in only a few minutes.”

The Monaco 5.1 with WiSA SoundSend system gives users immersive, theater-quality sound experiences made possible by WiSA Certified speakers and the HDMI (or optical)-connected audio transmitter, enabling for effortless home cinema setup and control in less than ten minutes. The SoundSend transmitter, WiSA’s first branded product, is a universal wireless multichannel home cinema audio transmitter designed to enable simple, yet amazing, home entertainment experiences for owners of smart TVs. The transmitter easily connects via HDMI/ARC and eARC to hundreds of millions of new and installed smart TVs. Better than unidirectional soundbars, the Platin Monaco and WiSA SoundSend system allows consumers to easily create truly immersive home cinema experiences in minutes.

The compact Monaco 5.1 system from Platin is Tuned by THX and perfectly combines high-definition audio quality and a less than 5.2 millisecond latency for picture-perfect lip sync. With only a 1-microsecond synchronization between speakers, the result is amazing accuracy and clarity. The system fits easily into any size living space--no audio cables required--and users can connect the speakers to any AC outlet. WiSA SoundSend decodes Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital +, Dolby TrueHD and Dolby Atmos and offers audio quality of up to 24bit/96kHz. The SoundSend and Monaco combination can also create virtual Dolby Atmos experiences when an Atmos signal is delivered to SoundSend.