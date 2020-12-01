Garmin announces G1000 NXi integration with Blackhawk Engine+ Upgrade for King Air 300 and King Air 350

Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN), today announced that the G1000 NXi flight deck is now available for integration with the Blackhawk Aerospace XP67A Engine + Upgrade for the King Air 300 and King Air 350, adding a significant benefit to those looking to maximize these aircraft. Additionally, Garmin has expanded its Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) approval to now include King Air 350 aircraft with a max gross weight of 16,500 lbs. 1 , bringing enhanced capability to operators looking to maximize payload and efficiency.

The G1000 NXi integrated flight deck allows owners and operators to maximize the King Air 300 and 350 aircrafts. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are pleased to offer this new Blackhawk engine interface with the G1000 NXi flight deck for the King Air 300 and 350 models,” said Carl Wolf, Garmin vice president of aviation sales and marketing. “In doing so, we’ve answered our customers’ requests to include this engine upgrade interface to our system, which will even further improve performance for the King Air 300 and 350 models. Additionally, we have now certified the G1000 NXi flight deck in the high gross weight configuration for the King Air 350, which will significantly benefit special missions operators, or any other operator who has been seeking this higher gross weight capability, along with G1000 NXi in the cockpit.”

Blackhawk Aerospace Engine Support

The Blackhawk Aerospace XP67A Engine+ Upgrade for the King Air 300 includes two factory-new Pratt & Whitney PT6A-67A engines and Hartzell 5-bladed composite propellers, combined to deliver maximum cruise speeds as high as 343 knots true air speed (KTAS) with an initial rate of climb up to 4,000 feet per minute (FPM). This performance increase results in only 19 minutes to climb from sea-level to flight-level 350 – half the time compared to a King Air 300 without this upgrade. Blackhawk Aerospace is a popular provider of King Air upgrades, already offering an engine upgrade for the King Air 350 that integrates with the G1000 NXi.