 

Garmin announces G1000 NXi integration with Blackhawk Engine+ Upgrade for King Air 300 and King Air 350

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.12.2020, 13:00  |  49   |   |   

Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN), today announced that the G1000 NXi flight deck is now available for integration with the Blackhawk Aerospace XP67A Engine+ Upgrade for the King Air 300 and King Air 350, adding a significant benefit to those looking to maximize these aircraft. Additionally, Garmin has expanded its Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) approval to now include King Air 350 aircraft with a max gross weight of 16,500 lbs.1, bringing enhanced capability to operators looking to maximize payload and efficiency.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201201005284/en/

The G1000 NXi integrated flight deck allows owners and operators to maximize the King Air 300 and 350 aircrafts. (Photo: Business Wire)

The G1000 NXi integrated flight deck allows owners and operators to maximize the King Air 300 and 350 aircrafts. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are pleased to offer this new Blackhawk engine interface with the G1000 NXi flight deck for the King Air 300 and 350 models,” said Carl Wolf, Garmin vice president of aviation sales and marketing. “In doing so, we’ve answered our customers’ requests to include this engine upgrade interface to our system, which will even further improve performance for the King Air 300 and 350 models. Additionally, we have now certified the G1000 NXi flight deck in the high gross weight configuration for the King Air 350, which will significantly benefit special missions operators, or any other operator who has been seeking this higher gross weight capability, along with G1000 NXi in the cockpit.”

Blackhawk Aerospace Engine Support

The Blackhawk Aerospace XP67A Engine+ Upgrade for the King Air 300 includes two factory-new Pratt & Whitney PT6A-67A engines and Hartzell 5-bladed composite propellers, combined to deliver maximum cruise speeds as high as 343 knots true air speed (KTAS) with an initial rate of climb up to 4,000 feet per minute (FPM). This performance increase results in only 19 minutes to climb from sea-level to flight-level 350 – half the time compared to a King Air 300 without this upgrade. Blackhawk Aerospace is a popular provider of King Air upgrades, already offering an engine upgrade for the King Air 350 that integrates with the G1000 NXi.

Seite 1 von 3
Garmin Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Garmin announces G1000 NXi integration with Blackhawk Engine+ Upgrade for King Air 300 and King Air 350 Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN), today announced that the G1000 NXi flight deck is now available for integration with the Blackhawk Aerospace XP67A Engine+ Upgrade for the King Air 300 and King Air 350, adding a …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AWS Announces Mac Instances for Amazon EC2
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
PolarityTE Receives Allowance for First U.S. Patent
Hyliion Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
AWS and Zoom Extend Strategic Relationship
CTBC Investments and ICE Data Services to Collaborate on ESG Products
DPW Holdings’ Gresham Worldwide Global Defense Business Acquires Relec Electronics Ltd in the UK
Laura J. Schumacher Joins CrowdStrike’s Board of Directors
Keysight and ElringKlinger AG Collaborate to Advance E-mobility
Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
AWS Announces Mac Instances for Amazon EC2
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and ...
Organigram to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2020 Results on November 30, 2020
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
Navya Sets up an Equity Financing Line with Kepler Cheuvreux
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.11.20
Börsenpunk: Nach Xpeng- und Nio-Hype - diese IPOs werden spannend / Welche Lithium-Aktie lohnt sich?
10.11.20
Garmin Delivers Pregnancy Tracking Feature

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.09.20
33
Garmin - Valueaktie oder dem Untergang geweiht?