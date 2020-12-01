 

Carnegie Mellon University’s Delphi Research Group Enhances COVIDcast With Change Healthcare COVID-19 De-Identified Claims Data

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.12.2020, 13:00  |  17   |   |   

Change Healthcare (Nasdaq: CHNG) and Carnegie Mellon University’s Delphi Research Group today announced the launch of Delphi's enhanced COVIDcast real-time COVID-19 indicators.

Since April, Delphi has been collecting real-time data on self-reported COVID-19 symptoms and other disease indicators nationwide. This county-level information about the coronavirus pandemic is updated continuously and shared with both the public and health researchers. Now, COVIDcast is taking a further step by adding de-identified COVID-19 claims from Change Healthcare to its unique combination of survey, testing, and mobility data.

"Tracking and forecasting the spread of a novel disease such as COVID-19 is a challenging task that requires new types and sources of data," said Ryan Tibshirani, co-director of the Delphi Research Group. "We are always evaluating our data streams and looking at ways of filling gaps in our knowledge. Change Healthcare has stepped up in the biggest way possible to give us crucial information for understanding the current state of the pandemic. We are extremely appreciative of their contributions to our effort."

As a preeminent research university, Carnegie Mellon leverages its leadership in machine learning, statistics, and data science, as well as its partnership with The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, to offer a more complete and real-time picture of COVID-19 than previously possible. Its Delphi Research Group works to advance the theory and practice of epidemic forecasting. Now enhanced with Change Healthcare's de-identified claims, COVIDcast helps researchers better understand the pandemic’s impact at the community level by providing comprehensive, geographically detailed, and continuously updated indicators of pandemic activity. Understanding the impact of the pandemic on individual communities helps researchers learn patterns and identify trends that will make it possible to improve patient treatment within each community. The data used by COVIDcast is de-identified in accordance with HIPAA privacy regulations.

“Delphi group’s vision is to make epidemiological forecasting as universally accepted and useful as weather forecasting,” said Tim Suther, senior vice president of Data Solutions at Change Healthcare. “The addition of de-identified COVID-19 claims from Change Healthcare allows COVIDcast to present a more complete, multi-dimensional picture of the pandemic and its impact.”

Change Healthcare operates one of the nation's largest datasets of de-identified claims and remittances. For details on how authorized healthcare stakeholders can use de-identified, aggregated data to help solve some of healthcare’s biggest problems, visit the Healthcare Data and Analytics Solutions site or contact the Change Healthcare sales team.

About Delphi Research Group

Headquartered at Carnegie Mellon University, the Delphi Research Group was founded in 2012 to advance the theory and practice of epidemic forecasting. Beginning in March 2020, we refocused efforts towards combating the COVID-19 pandemic by supporting informed decision-making at federal, state, and local levels of government and in the healthcare sector. Our primary efforts include (i) comprehensive, validated, geographically detailed, and continuously updated indicators of pandemic activity and its impact; (ii) short-term forecasts of epidemic spread and healthcare demand; and (iii) interactive visualizations to make this information available to the wider public. Follow us on Twitter to stay apprised of our efforts @cmudelphi.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare (Nasdaq: CHNG) is a leading independent healthcare technology company, focused on insights, innovation, and accelerating the transformation of the U.S. healthcare system through the power of the Change Healthcare Platform. We provide data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the U.S. healthcare system. Learn more at changehealthcare.com.

For more information on Change Healthcare, please visit our website, hear from our experts at Insights; Follow us on Twitter; Like us on Facebook; Connect with us on LinkedIn; and Subscribe to us on Libsyn, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and YouTube.

To learn more about the Delphi research group at Carnegie Mellon University and its work in epidemiological forecasting, visit https://delphi.cmu.edu/. And for more information on Change Healthcare’s COVID-19 Analytics Service, visit https://inspire.changehealthcare.com/COVID-19-Analytic-Data-Sets.

Change Healthcare Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Carnegie Mellon University’s Delphi Research Group Enhances COVIDcast With Change Healthcare COVID-19 De-Identified Claims Data Change Healthcare (Nasdaq: CHNG) and Carnegie Mellon University’s Delphi Research Group today announced the launch of Delphi's enhanced COVIDcast real-time COVID-19 indicators. Since April, Delphi has been collecting real-time data on self-reported …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AWS Announces Mac Instances for Amazon EC2
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
PolarityTE Receives Allowance for First U.S. Patent
Hyliion Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
AWS and Zoom Extend Strategic Relationship
CTBC Investments and ICE Data Services to Collaborate on ESG Products
DPW Holdings’ Gresham Worldwide Global Defense Business Acquires Relec Electronics Ltd in the UK
Laura J. Schumacher Joins CrowdStrike’s Board of Directors
Keysight and ElringKlinger AG Collaborate to Advance E-mobility
Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
AWS Announces Mac Instances for Amazon EC2
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and ...
Organigram to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2020 Results on November 30, 2020
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
Navya Sets up an Equity Financing Line with Kepler Cheuvreux
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.11.20
Change Healthcare Announces Sale of Capacity Management Business to HealthStream
17.11.20
Change Healthcare to Present at Two Upcoming Virtual Healthcare Conferences
16.11.20
Change Healthcare Launches Social Determinants of Health Analytics to Help Improve Patient Outcomes
04.11.20
Change Healthcare Inc. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results