Facedrive Welcomes Three New World-Class Advisory Board Members

Facedrive Inc. (“Facedrive”) (TSXV:FD), a Canadian ESG tech ecosystem, is pleased to announce the addition of three new members to its Advisory Board who bring a wealth of experience and enormous networks ahead of a major push for expansion into the United States and Europe.

Exelon Utilities’ VP of Innovation Brian E. Hoff, Manulife; Financial Corp’s Senior VP & CTO Stevan Lewis; and Tenfold’s Co-Founder and COO Dan Sincavage will be joining Facedrive’s Advisory Board.

Brian E. Hoff, the Vice President of Innovation at Exelon Utilities, is joining the Advisory Board following Facedrive’s acquisition on September 8, 2020, of Washington, D.C.-based Steer, one of the fastest-growing specialized electric vehicle businesses in the world, from Exelorate Enterprises, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fortune 100 company Exelon Corporation.

Hoff is responsible for the launching of start-up businesses and providing innovative solutions to their customers and communities. Hoff has more than 26 years of experience in the energy industry, earning him a top spot as one of Crain’s Tech 50 and one of the Top Forty Innovators ranked by Public Utility Fortnightly in 2017.

Stevan Lewis, Senior VP and Chief Technology Officer at Manulife, is a seasoned and proven management, scaling and growth expert for technology platforms. With over two decades of experience in running, protecting and scaling large technology organizations around the globe, Lewis has the insights and experience to make the “impossible, possible”. He is currently responsible for supporting Manulife’s platforms enabling 30 million customers in 28 countries. Stevan is a member of the company’s senior leadership team charged with shaping the vision and enterprise transformation strategy. As a large consumer and advocate of cloud services, he has recently joined the Azure advisory Board at Microsoft.

As Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Tenfold, Dan Sincavage has led an enterprise trusted by customers across 90 countries and six continents to analyze over 1.5 Billion voice interactions every year and fundamentally change the way sales and service teams engage their internal and external customers. Dan also serves on the Advisory Board of disruptive technology start-ups SaaSLicense and Hauskey, as well as on the advisory panel for University of Houston's Customer Experience programs.

