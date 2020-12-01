We hereby announce that election of an employee representative to the board of directors of Gabriel Holding A/S was held on 30 November 2020. Sales Supporter in Customer Service, Quinten Van Dalm, has been re-elected as employee representative on Gabriel Holding A/S' board of directors for a 4-year period with appointment immediately after the company's annual general meeting on 10 December 2020.

Election of employee representative for the board of directors in Gabriel Holding A/S

We hereby announce that election of an employee representative to the board of directors of Gabriel Holding A/S was held on 30 November 2020.Sales Supporter in Customer Service, Quinten Van Dalm, has been re-elected as employee representative on …



