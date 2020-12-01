 

Election of employee representative for the board of directors in Gabriel Holding A/S

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.12.2020   

We hereby announce that election of an employee representative to the board of directors of Gabriel Holding A/S was held on 30 November 2020.

Sales Supporter in Customer Service, Quinten Van Dalm, has been re-elected as employee representative on Gabriel Holding A/S' board of directors for a 4-year period with appointment immediately after the company's annual general meeting on 10 December 2020.

Attachment


