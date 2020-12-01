ADMA Biologics Opens Newest ADMA BioCenters Plasma Collection Facility in Maryville, TN

RAMSEY, N.J. and BOCA RATON, Fla. and MARYVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) (“ADMA”), an end-to-end commercial biopharmaceutical company dedicated to manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics, today announced commencement of operations and initiation of collections at its newest ADMA BioCenters plasma collection facility located in Maryville, Tennessee. ADMA also announced the submission of a Biologics License Application (BLA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seeking approval for this third plasma collection center.



“We believe the rapid expansion of our ADMA BioCenters plasma collections facilities demonstrates the Company’s focus on ensuring essential raw material supply chain continuity and control into the future,” said Adam Grossman, President and Chief Executive Officer of ADMA. “The opening of the Maryville, TN facility will allow us to continue to increase plasma collection throughput into 2021 and beyond, thereby ensuring the Company’s ability to self-supply a portion of its needs in order to continue to execute on top-line revenue growth. In the face of COVID-19 headwinds, we currently remain on track to achieve the Company’s stated goal of opening five to ten new plasma collection centers over the next three to five years, and ultimately progressing towards our goal of solidifying a fully vertically integrated and essentially self-sufficient supply chain.”

This new, state-of-the-art plasma collection center features automated registration, high-tech collection equipment designed to shorten the donation process, free Wi-Fi wireless network in the donor collection area, individual flat-screen TVs with cable at each donor station, and highly trained and certified staff who put donor comfort and safety first. At full capacity, the plasma center expects to maintain a staff of 50 highly trained healthcare workers.

The FDA regulatory process for obtaining approval for this plasma collection center includes a site inspection and an approximately 12-month BLA review period. As such, ADMA expects to receive an approval decision for this third plasma facility in the fourth quarter of 2021. In the meantime, ADMA is permitted to collect plasma donations at this site, and once FDA approved, it can use the plasma collected for production of its FDA approved immunoglobulin products.