CareDx Announces First AlloSure Pediatrics Publication

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, announced the results from the first publication on the use of AlloSure in pediatric kidney transplant patients.



The paper titled Donor-Derived Cell Free DNA (dd-cfDNA) for detection of Allograft Rejection in Pediatric Kidney Transplants was published by physicians from Cedars Sinai Medical Center and the University of Texas at Houston in the journal Pediatric Transplantation. This is the first publication on dd-cfDNA for pediatric patients, demonstrating the value of AlloSure to manage this high-need population. The study included 67 patients tested between October of 2017 and October of 2019 who underwent initial testing with AlloSure as part of routine monitoring or in response to clinical suspicion for rejection.