Intema signs strategic partnership agreement with HealthCentric AI

MONTREAL, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intema Solutions Inc. (“ Intema ” or the “ Corporation ”) (TSXV: ITM, OTCMKTS: ITMZF), maker of eFlyerMaker .com , an email platform with extensive compliance and content creation suites, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement to form a strategic partnership with HealthCentric AI Inc. (“ HealthCentric ”).

The agreement provides for the creation of a new AI platform for the Digital Healthcare market and the sharing of future revenues by the two companies

The agreement provides for the creation of a Digital Health platform based on machine learning artificial intelligence and the sharing of revenue from the platform. Under the revenue-sharing arrangement, Intema would receive $100 per subscribing physician per month over an 18-month period once HealthCentric reaches 100 subscribers.

“This agreement holds potential for Intema, as we could reap substantial benefits from the Digital Health platform once it is online,” said Laurent Benezra, President and CEO of Intema. “HealthCentric, led by Jacky Dallaire and Dr. Scott Stoll, the co-founder of The Plantrician Project, has a large network of healthcare professionals including physicians, health coaches, nurses and dieticians in the United States who have indicated interest in working with a digital health platform that uses artificial intelligence to improve people’s health functionality, which HealthCentric can provide. We expect the platform to be launched in Q1 2021.”

The agreement with HealthCentric replaces the Vida Life A.I. agreement announced on June 30 and is an improvement on that earlier agreement, as it provides potential for Intema to reap a larger share of the future revenues from the new platform.

About Intema Solutions Inc.

Intema has been simplifying and optimizing the online marketing activities of medium and large companies through innovative technologies and cutting-edge expertise for over 20 years. A Canadian leader in permission-based email marketing, Intema provides a wide range of products and services, including SMS, content and predictive AI marketing, as well as related professional services. For more information, please visit our corporate website at intema.com .

