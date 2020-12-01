Goliath Announces a Strategic Investment by Crescat Capital for 10.3% Ownership

“Crescat is taking an activist approach to investing in the precious metals mining industry today. Our goal at this stage of the cycle is to identify and invest in a portfolio of potentially big, high-grade discoveries in the hands of undervalued juniors where we can help unlock value. We are excited about the grade and volume of gold and silver taking shape on Goliath’s Golddigger property” remarked Kevin Smith, Crescat’s founder and Chief Investment Officer.

TORONTO, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goliath Resources Limited (TSX-V: GOT) (OTCQB: GOTRF) (Frankfurt: B4I F ) ( the “Company” or “Goliath”) is pleased to announce a non-brokered flow through and non-flow through financing. Crescat Capital LLC (“Crescat”) has agreed to make a strategic investment representing a 10.3% ownership of the Company post funding. They will have an option to participate in future financings to maintain their 10.3% interest for a three year period from the date of closing.

Dr. Quinton Hennigh has agreed to be a special technical advisor to the Company. He is the technical consultant for all Crescat’s gold and silver mining investments. Dr. Hennigh is a world-renowned exploration geologist with more than 30 years of experience including with major gold mining firms Homestake Mining, Newcrest Mining, and Newmont Mining.

Dr. Hennigh stated “this past summer, Goliath made an exciting new field discovery of high-grade precious metal veins at Surebet, veins that share similarities to several other high-grade deposits in this prolific part of the Golden Triangle in British Columbia. Crescat’s investment in Goliath typifies our friendly activist strategy whereby not only do we provide capital for exploration, we help with developing exploration strategy. In this case, we have discussed with Goliath plans for an aggressive drill program at the Surebet Zone next season. We look forward to working with Goliath on advancing this remarkable discovery as soon as the snow melts next year.”

View Surebet Zone’s full description and videos by Clicking Here.

The flow through funding will consist of up to 5,002,100 flow through units (“FT Units”), priced at $0.25 each for gross proceeds of up to $1,250,525. Each FT Unit will consist of one flow-through common share plus one warrant to purchase one non flow-through common share at $0.285 for a twenty-four month period. Upon completion of the flow through offering, Crescat has agreed to acquire a majority of these units representing a 10.3% ownership in the Company post financing.