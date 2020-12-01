 

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. Strengthens Executive Leadership Through Key Appointments

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNOB) (the “Company” or “ConnectOne”), parent company of ConnectOne Bank (the “Bank”), today announced three key appointments at the Bank level. Elizabeth Magennis has been elevated to President, Michael O’Malley has been hired as Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer, and Siya Vansia has been named Senior Vice President and Chief Brand and Innovation Officer.

Frank Sorrentino, ConnectOne’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer stated, “I am proud of the caliber of our entire senior team, who each play a critical role in our ability to remain a people-first modern financial services company. These new appointments reinforce our mission to build “a better place to be” for our clients and will support our investments in the future of banking, including partnerships with leading Fintech companies, our BoeFly subsidiary, and the creation of a secondary digital banking brand.”

Magennis, who was previously Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer, assumes her new role immediately. She is a 14-year veteran at the Bank, and has been a key player in its record organic growth, robust loan portfolio and superior client experience. In her new role, she will oversee the growth and strategic direction of the Bank reporting directly to Frank Sorrentino. Magennis has also been appointed to the Bank’s Board of Directors.

O’Malley joins ConnectOne from OnDeck Capital, Inc., where he served as Director of Enterprise Risk and Strategic Initiatives and Head of Operational Risk. He has extensive risk management experience at global financial institutions, including leaders in Fintech lending, global banking organizations, commercial banks, investment banks, broker-dealers and wealth managers including MUFG Securities Americas, Ernst & Young, Bank Leumi and Trillium Trading. O’Malley will be responsible for providing effective and proactive risk leadership and ensuring the organization is fully prepared to comply with the regulatory standards applicable to larger banking organizations.

Vansia’s appointment to Chief Brand and Innovation Officer underscores the Company’s ongoing commitment to and investment in technology. Vansia has been with ConnectOne for more than a decade and will guide the Company through its digital transformation, identifying future advancements in products and services.

Reflecting the depth and diversity of its leadership, the Bank also announced today the promotions of nine employees to Senior Vice President. Mr. Sorrentino concluded, “ConnectOne’s success is built on our entrepreneurial, people-first culture. These appointments strengthen our commitment, allowing us to further our competitive position in the market as we continue to evolve.”

