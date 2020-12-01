 

Rapid Therapeutic Completes $14 Million Acquisition of Razor Jacket

Razor Jacket is an Isolate Lab capable of producing up to 250 kilograms per month of 99.9% pure medical grade isolate

DALLAS, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid Therapeutic Science Laboratories, Inc. (OTC: RTSL) an SEC fully-reporting, growth-oriented aerosol manufacturing and marketing company focused on employing FDA-approved Metered Dose Inhaler (MDI) technology to deliver cannabinoid compounds, such as CBD, CBG, and CBN, announced today that it has closed on a transaction acquiring all of the assets of Razor Jacket, LLC based in Hillsboro, Oregon. The transaction is valued at $14 million in cash and stock which includes all potential future earnouts of $13.2 Million.

An “isolate” is the ultra-pure form of any single cannabinoid, having no other chemical ingredients. This vertical acquisition assures RTSL the ability to manufacture “in house” any combination of CBD, CBG, CBN and/or terpenes up to a total of 250 kilograms a month of 99.9% pure isolate. Any isolate not consumed in RTSL’ primary products will be marketed as medical or pharmaceutical grade isolate directly to the health and wellness space. The new lab being relocated to North Texas assures RTSL can make more than 3,000,000 MDI units annually without outsourcing. Further, the acquisition will reduce RTSL’s cost of goods sold by approximately 50% per MDI unit.

RTSL’s CEO, Donal R. Schmidt, Jr. states, “this acquisition does a lot for our growing company. We not only assure our supply of cannabinoids, but we pick up additional talent. Ryan Johnson is coming on as our COO responsible for marketing, and Frank Gill will be running the isolate lab. Both men are under three (3) year contracts. As such, we inherit a formidable marketing and scientific team with deep and important ties to the pharmaceutical space. With Ryan’s addition, I can concentrate more on strategic matters such as working on moving RTSL to a national exchange, exploring international manufacturing and initiating research.”

RTSL’s new COO, Ryan Johnson states, “The first order of business is getting the new lab setup when it arrives from Oregon in about 30 days. We are taking steps to revamp our medical marketing process. During the recent Covid-19 pandemic, RTSL was able to ship about 8,000 units on a major contract; however, the remaining contact of 192,000 units has been abandoned by the distributor. The loss of business is something many business owners faced during this global pandemic. Looking forward, our projections for 2021 are to produce and sell over 2 Million MDI units, so we plan to rapidly scale up sales and production. Additionally, we are looking at filing three (3) patents in the near term and there will be more on this cutting-edge technology soon. As such, we have lots of work in front of us and it is an exciting time to be in this space.”

