Rapid Therapeutic Completes $14 Million Acquisition of Razor Jacket

Razor Jacket is an Isolate Lab capable of producing up to 250 kilograms per month of 99.9% pure medical grade isolate

DALLAS, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid Therapeutic Science Laboratories, Inc. (OTC: RTSL) an SEC fully-reporting, growth-oriented aerosol manufacturing and marketing company focused on employing FDA-approved Metered Dose Inhaler (MDI) technology to deliver cannabinoid compounds, such as CBD, CBG, and CBN, announced today that it has closed on a transaction acquiring all of the assets of Razor Jacket, LLC based in Hillsboro, Oregon. The transaction is valued at $14 million in cash and stock which includes all potential future earnouts of $13.2 Million.



An “isolate” is the ultra-pure form of any single cannabinoid, having no other chemical ingredients. This vertical acquisition assures RTSL the ability to manufacture “in house” any combination of CBD, CBG, CBN and/or terpenes up to a total of 250 kilograms a month of 99.9% pure isolate. Any isolate not consumed in RTSL’ primary products will be marketed as medical or pharmaceutical grade isolate directly to the health and wellness space. The new lab being relocated to North Texas assures RTSL can make more than 3,000,000 MDI units annually without outsourcing. Further, the acquisition will reduce RTSL’s cost of goods sold by approximately 50% per MDI unit.