As reported on September 30, 2020, SolGold initially planned delivery of the PFS at the end of Q3 2020. However, as a result of COVID-19 restrictions, SolGold had limited physical access to site in Ecuador for a number of months. Additionally, there were restrictions and limited staff at laboratories in Chile. These limitations resulted in delays in gathering and processing critical geotechnical data required to meet the original study plan and schedule.

OTTAWA, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (“Cornerstone” or “the Company”) (TSXV:CGP) (Frankfurt:GWN) (Berlin:GWN) (OTC:CTNXF) is pleased to announce the following update on the status of the Pre-feasibility Study (PFS) on the Alpala Project at its Cascabel copper-gold porphyry joint venture project in northern Ecuador in which Cornerstone has a 15% interest 1 financed through to completion of a feasibility study plus 7.5% of the shares of joint venture partner and project operator SolGold Plc, for a total direct and indirect interest in Cascabel of 21.4%.

The September 30, 2020 update also provided a summary of the status of the geotechnical evaluations and modeling as well as other critical activities required for completion of the PFS. While this work program is now nearing completion, various aspects will, however, continue to be further optimised following publication of the PFS.

Assessment of the new geotechnical information has necessitated a redesign of certain underground infrastructure to a location outside of the cave footprint, changes to the mine design and development, and mining production schedules. This work is nearing completion with preliminary financial modeling expected to be undertaken in December this year and be subject to reiterative optimisation.

In parallel, the project team is also assessing aspects of the Alpala Project that can be further investigated to improve the modeled financial performance of the proposed mine development.

It is expected that consideration of this additional optimisation work will be reported in an updated PFS prior to the final Feasibility Study.

As part of this additional optimisation work, the PFS team is also investigating: