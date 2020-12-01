 

Amicus Therapeutics Initiates Rolling Biologic License Application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for AT-GAA in Late-Onset Pompe Disease

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.12.2020, 13:00  |  47   |   |   

On Track for Completing the BLA Submission in 1H2021

All PPQ Drug Substance and Drug Product Activities for Manufacturing Now Successfully Completed

Data from Phase 3 Propel Study Expected 1Q2021

CRANBURY, N.J., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD), a patient-dedicated global biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering novel medicines for rare diseases, today announced the initiation of the rolling Biologics License Application (BLA) submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for AT-GAA, its investigational two-component therapy for the treatment of late onset Pompe disease (LOPD). The rolling submission allows the Company to submit portions of the regulatory application to the FDA as they are completed, rather than waiting until every section of the BLA is complete to submit the entire application for review. The FDA earlier this year authorized Amicus to proceed with a Rolling BLA submission.

AT-GAA is an investigational therapy that consists of cipaglucosidase alfa (ATB200), a unique enzyme replacement therapy with optimized carbohydrate structures, administered in conjunction with miglustat (AT2221), an orally administered stabilizer of cipaglucosidase alfa. Amicus has submitted the nonclinical component of the cipaglucosidase alfa BLA and is on-track to submit the chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC) component, and the final clinical module in the first half of 2021. Cipaglucosidase alfa is to be used in conjunction with miglustat, which will be a separate NDA submitted at the same time as the remainder of the cipaglucosidase alfa BLA.

John F. Crowley, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Amicus Therapeutics, stated, “This submission represents a major milestone for Amicus and the entire Pompe community. The rolling BLA for this investigational therapy supports our belief in the significant unmet need in Pompe disease and further supports our strategy to advance AT-GAA as quickly as possible. Today’s announcement, along with prior designations granted by regulatory agencies and the growing body of clinical data continue to support our belief that AT-GAA has the potential to become the new standard of care for individuals living with Pompe disease. This submission puts us all one step closer to this goal.”

Seite 1 von 3
Amicus Therapeutics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Amicus Therapeutics Initiates Rolling Biologic License Application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for AT-GAA in Late-Onset Pompe Disease On Track for Completing the BLA Submission in 1H2021 All PPQ Drug Substance and Drug Product Activities for Manufacturing Now Successfully Completed Data from Phase 3 Propel Study Expected 1Q2021 CRANBURY, N.J., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Leviathan Announces Further Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $12.9 ...
Clean Power Provides Update on the Development of Its PowerTap Investment
Aequus Provides Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights
Saga Pure ASA - Contemplated Equity Offering of Up to Nok 54 Million
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Closing of Oversubscribed $6,900,000 Offering
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
Victory Square Technologies Reports Record Net Income of $8,890,748 and Earnings Per Share of $0.12 ...
Voting Rights and Capital
NexOptic Joins Arm AI Partner Program
Titel
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
Nabis Holdings Inc. gibt Rekapitalisierungstransaktion mit Unterstützung der wichtigsten ...
Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update
McPhy will be included in the MSCI Smallcaps Index
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.11.20
Amicus Therapeutics to Present at the Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx Conference
05.11.20
Amicus Therapeutics Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Corporate Updates
02.11.20
Amicus Therapeutics to Present at the Credit Suisse 29th Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.11.20
11
Amicus Therapeutics Inc