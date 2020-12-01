Amicus Therapeutics Initiates Rolling Biologic License Application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for AT-GAA in Late-Onset Pompe Disease

CRANBURY, N.J., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD), a patient-dedicated global biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering novel medicines for rare diseases, today announced the initiation of the rolling Biologics License Application (BLA) submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for AT-GAA, its investigational two-component therapy for the treatment of late onset Pompe disease (LOPD). The rolling submission allows the Company to submit portions of the regulatory application to the FDA as they are completed, rather than waiting until every section of the BLA is complete to submit the entire application for review. The FDA earlier this year authorized Amicus to proceed with a Rolling BLA submission.

AT-GAA is an investigational therapy that consists of cipaglucosidase alfa (ATB200), a unique enzyme replacement therapy with optimized carbohydrate structures, administered in conjunction with miglustat (AT2221), an orally administered stabilizer of cipaglucosidase alfa. Amicus has submitted the nonclinical component of the cipaglucosidase alfa BLA and is on-track to submit the chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC) component, and the final clinical module in the first half of 2021. Cipaglucosidase alfa is to be used in conjunction with miglustat, which will be a separate NDA submitted at the same time as the remainder of the cipaglucosidase alfa BLA.

John F. Crowley, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Amicus Therapeutics, stated, “This submission represents a major milestone for Amicus and the entire Pompe community. The rolling BLA for this investigational therapy supports our belief in the significant unmet need in Pompe disease and further supports our strategy to advance AT-GAA as quickly as possible. Today’s announcement, along with prior designations granted by regulatory agencies and the growing body of clinical data continue to support our belief that AT-GAA has the potential to become the new standard of care for individuals living with Pompe disease. This submission puts us all one step closer to this goal.”