Praxis Precision Medicines Announces CFO Transition

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance, today announced that Stuart Chaffee, Ph.D., will be transitioning from his current position as the Company's chief financial officer to a part-time role as a strategic advisor to Praxis. The Company has commenced a search for a full-time chief financial officer. Lauren Mastrocola, the Company’s vice president of finance and principal accounting officer, has assumed the responsibilities of principal financial officer on an interim basis.



"I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve built at Praxis and consider it a privilege to have helped advance the company through critical milestones,” said Dr. Chaffee. “I look forward to continuing to support Praxis in an advisory role as the company advances towards its next key milestones, while I evaluate opportunities to focus on my passion for building early-stage companies."