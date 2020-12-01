 

Eve & Co Launches Cannabis-Infused Bath Bombs in Ontario

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.12.2020, 13:00  |  53   |   |   

STRATHROY, Ontario, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eve & Co Incorporated (“Eve & Co”, “we”, “us” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: EVE; OTCQX: EEVVF) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Natural MedCo Ltd. (“NMC”), successfully shipped its first order of cannabis-infused bath bombs to the Ontario Cannabis Store (“OCS”) this month.

Eve & Co has shipped two of its cannabis-infused bath bomb products, The Boss and The Dreamer. These products are the first of their kind to market as well as the first product launch in the Company’s cannabis 2.0 line of female-focussed products in Ontario.

The Eve & Co cannabis-infused bath bombs are manufactured by a woman-led team within the Company’s 1,000,000 square foot greenhouse facility in Strathroy, Ontario. The products are individually hand made with a full spectrum distillate extracted from the Company’s sun-grown cannabis and are formulated to include specific terpene and aromatic properties.

The Boss

The Boss bath bomb is infused with natural lemon, grapefruit and sweet orange essential oils and is meant to empower you to take on all challenges with exceptional boldness.

The Dreamer

The Dreamer bath bomb is infused with natural lavender and chamomile essential oils and is meant to calm the soul and soothe the body at the end of a long day.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be launching our cannabis-infused bath bomb products in our home province just in time for the holiday season. Our bath bomb production team, endearingly known as our “bombers”, have worked tirelessly to get these wonderful products to market for Ontarians to enjoy, especially as we are all spending more time than ever at home this winter,” said Melinda Rombouts, President and Chief Executive Officer of Eve & Co.

ABOUT EVE & CO
Eve & Co, through its wholly-owned subsidiary NMC, holds cultivation and processing licences under the Cannabis Act (Canada) for the production and sale of various cannabis products, including dried cannabis, cannabis plants and extraction of cannabis oil and has received its European Union certificate of Good Manufacturing Practice. NMC was Canada’s first female-founded licensed producer of medicinal marijuana and received its cultivation licence from Health Canada in 2016. Eve & Co is led by a team of agricultural experts and has a licensed 1,000,000 square foot greenhouse located in Strathroy, Ontario. 

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Eve & Co Launches Cannabis-Infused Bath Bombs in Ontario STRATHROY, Ontario, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Eve & Co Incorporated (“Eve & Co”, “we”, “us” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: EVE; OTCQX: EEVVF) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Natural MedCo Ltd. (“NMC”), successfully …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Leviathan Announces Further Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $12.9 ...
Clean Power Provides Update on the Development of Its PowerTap Investment
Aequus Provides Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights
Saga Pure ASA - Contemplated Equity Offering of Up to Nok 54 Million
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Closing of Oversubscribed $6,900,000 Offering
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
Victory Square Technologies Reports Record Net Income of $8,890,748 and Earnings Per Share of $0.12 ...
Voting Rights and Capital
NexOptic Joins Arm AI Partner Program
Titel
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
Nabis Holdings Inc. gibt Rekapitalisierungstransaktion mit Unterstützung der wichtigsten ...
Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update
McPhy will be included in the MSCI Smallcaps Index
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...