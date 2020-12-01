Matinas BioPharma Appoints Hui Liu, Ph.D., M.B.A. as Chief Technology Officer

BEDMINSTER, N.J., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE AMER: MTNB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing next generation therapeutics to advance standards of care in areas of significant unmet medical need, today announced the appointment of Hui Liu, Ph.D., M.B.A. as Chief Technology Officer. Dr. Liu joins Matinas with extensive experience in pharmaceutical formulation and delivery technologies, including lipid nanoparticle formulations of mRNA, siRNA and vaccines. In this new role, Dr. Liu will work closely with Raphael Mannino, Ph.D., Matinas’ Chief Scientific Officer, and lead efforts to further strengthen the Company’s proprietary lipid nanocrystal (LNC) drug delivery platform and accelerate its potential applications for both internal programs and external collaborations.

“Dr. Liu has spent his career studying, developing, and optimizing drug delivery technologies. His substantial expertise and technical depth complement our existing internal team and fills an essential role in our organization as we look to capitalize upon our proprietary, unique and differentiated LNC delivery platform,” commented Jerome D. Jabbour, Chief Executive Officer of Matinas. “Hui’s accomplishments, especially within the biologics and gene therapy fields, should serve us well as we continue to advance our product candidates and collaborations with an aim to transform the current paradigm for the delivery of innovative medicines.”

“I am honored to join the Matinas team and to help accelerate the growth of the Company’s LNC delivery platform,” commented Dr. Liu. “I am very excited by the possibilities of this potentially disruptive technology and I look forward to working closely with the team to deliver our ambitious vision.”

Dr. Liu has more than two decades of experience in the formulation of small molecules, biologics, and gene therapies. Dr. Liu joins Matinas directly from Seqirus, a global leader in influenza and pandemic response, where he served as Director of Formulation and Delivery. At Seqirus, Dr. Liu built and led development of lipid nanoparticle technology platforms for next generation gene therapy products. Earlier in his career, Dr. Liu held positions at Cellics Therapeutics, Alcon (a spinoff of Novartis) and Allergan. Dr. Liu is a named inventor on 19 patents related to drug delivery technologies and biodegradable polymers. Dr. Liu holds a Ph.D. in polymer chemistry from the University of Michigan, an M.B.A. from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, and a B.S. from The University of Science and Technology of China.