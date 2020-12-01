TG Therapeutics Initiates Rolling Submission of Biologics License Application to U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Ublituximab in Combination with Umbralisib as a Treatment for Patients with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

NEW YORK, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) today announced that the Company has initiated a rolling submission of a Biologics License Application (BLA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) requesting approval of ublituximab, the Company’s investigational glycoengineered anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody, in combination with umbralisib, the Company’s investigational once-daily, oral, dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon, as a treatment for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). The U.S. FDA previously granted Fast Track Designation to the combination of ublituximab and umbralisib (U2) for the treatment of adult patients with CLL and Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) covering ublituximab in combination with umbralisib for the treatment of CLL. The Company expects to complete the BLA rolling submission in the first half of 2021.

Michael S. Weiss, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of TG Therapeutics stated, “The initiation of a BLA submission for ublituximab in combination with umbralisib is an important milestone for us, and one that brings us one step closer to our goal of developing combination therapies for patients in need. This application, as well as the recently granted Fast Track Designation, is supported by the UNITY-CLL Phase 3 trial which met its primary endpoint of improvement in progression-free survival compared to obinutuzumab plus chlorambucil and will be presented in an oral presentation at the 2020 American Society of Hematology (ASH) annual meeting beginning this weekend.” Mr. Weiss continued, “I want to thank the patients, caregivers and research teams who participated in our clinical trials and helped to advance the U2 combination to this stage. We believe, if approved, U2 has the potential to become an important treatment option to both front line and relapsed/refractory patients with CLL.”



The Company has previously submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) to the FDA for umbralisib to treat relapsed/refractory marginal zone lymphoma (MZL) and follicular lymphoma (FL) and the FDA has granted Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal dates of February 15, 2021 for MZL and June 15, 2021 for FL.

ABOUT UNITY-CLL PHASE 3 TRIAL

UNITY-CLL is a global Phase 3 randomized controlled clinical trial comparing the combination of ublituximab plus umbralisib, or U2, to an active control arm of obinutuzumab plus chlorambucil in patients with both treatment-naïve and relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). The trial randomized patients into four treatment arms: ublituximab single agent, umbralisib single agent, ublituximab plus umbralisib, and an active control arm of obinutuzumab plus chlorambucil. A prespecified analysis was conducted to assess the contribution of ublituximab and umbralisib in the U2 combination arm and allowed for the termination of the single agent arms. Accordingly, the UNITY-CLL Phase 3 trial continued enrollment in a 1:1 ratio into the two combination arms: the investigational arm of U2 and the control arm of obinutuzumab plus chlorambucil. Approximately 420 subjects enrolled to the two combination arms and approximately 60% of patients were treatment-naïve and 40% were relapsed or refractory. The primary endpoint for this study was superior progression-free survival (PFS) for the U2 combination compared to the control arm to support the submission for full approval of the U2 combination in CLL. Positive topline results from this trial were announced in May 2020. The UNITY-CLL Phase 3 trial is being conducted under a Special Protocol Assessment (SPA) agreement with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).