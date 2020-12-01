Agios Announces the Phase 3 ACTIVATE Trial of Mitapivat Achieved Its Primary Endpoint in Adults with Pyruvate Kinase Deficiency Who Are Not Regularly Transfused

– Topline Data from the Mitapivat Phase 3 ACTIVATE-T Trial in Regularly Transfused PK Deficiency Expected in Q1 2021 –

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIO), a leader in the field of cellular metabolism to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases, today announced that the global Phase 3 ACTIVATE trial of mitapivat in adults with pyruvate kinase (PK) deficiency who do not receive regular transfusions met its primary endpoint. Treatment with mitapivat demonstrated a statistically significant, sustained increase in hemoglobin compared to placebo. The safety profile observed in the study was generally consistent with previously published data. Mitapivat is a first-in-class, investigational, oral, small molecule allosteric activator of wild-type and a variety of mutated PKR enzymes.

“The robust, clinically meaningful efficacy and safety results from the ACTIVATE study underscore mitapivat’s potential to be the first disease-modifying therapy for people with pyruvate kinase deficiency, a chronic, lifelong hemolytic anemia that often leads to serious physical and quality of life complications. With only supportive therapy currently available, there is tremendous unmet need in this community, and we are proud to advance a promising therapeutic candidate for these patients,” said Chris Bowden, M.D., chief medical officer at Agios. “The results of this trial, which represent the first pivotal Phase 3 clinical data for mitapivat, support our hypothesis that mitapivat can improve the health, energy and longevity of red blood cells in patients with hemolytic anemias. We look forward to announcing ACTIVATET data in the first quarter of next year, and expect to file for regulatory approval in PK deficiency in both the U.S. and EU in 2021.”

Results from the ACTIVATE trial were as follows:

40 percent of patients randomized to mitapivat achieved a hemoglobin response, defined as a ≥1.5 g/dL increase in hemoglobin concentration from baseline that is sustained at two or more scheduled assessments at Weeks 16, 20 and 24 during the fixed-dose period, compared to 0 patients randomized to placebo (2-sided p<0.0001)

Treatment with mitapivat demonstrated statistically significant improvements over placebo across pre-specified key secondary endpoints, including average change from baseline in hemoglobin concentration at Weeks 16, 20, and 24 during the fixed-dose period; markers of hemolysis (indirect bilirubin, haptoglobin, serum lactate dehydrogenase [LDH] activity); and markers of hematopoietic activity (reticulocyte percentages).

The safety profile observed in the study was generally consistent with previously reported data.

There were no AEs leading to discontinuation in either the mitapivat or the placebo arm.

Agios is conducting a full analysis of the ACTIVATE data, including patient-reported outcomes (PRO) which are not yet available. The company expects to submit the complete results of the trial for presentation at the European Hematology Association (EHA) Virtual Congress, which is being held June 9-17, 2021.