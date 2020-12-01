 

Agios Announces the Phase 3 ACTIVATE Trial of Mitapivat Achieved Its Primary Endpoint in Adults with Pyruvate Kinase Deficiency Who Are Not Regularly Transfused

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.12.2020, 13:00  |  57   |   |   

40 Percent of Patients Treated with Mitapivat Achieved a Sustained Hemoglobin Increase of ≥1.5 g/dL Compared to 0 Placebo Patients (p<0.0001)

Safety Profile Consistent with Previously Reported Data

– Topline Data from the Mitapivat Phase 3 ACTIVATE-T Trial in Regularly Transfused PK Deficiency Expected in Q1 2021 –

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIO), a leader in the field of cellular metabolism to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases, today announced that the global Phase 3 ACTIVATE trial of mitapivat in adults with pyruvate kinase (PK) deficiency who do not receive regular transfusions met its primary endpoint. Treatment with mitapivat demonstrated a statistically significant, sustained increase in hemoglobin compared to placebo. The safety profile observed in the study was generally consistent with previously published data. Mitapivat is a first-in-class, investigational, oral, small molecule allosteric activator of wild-type and a variety of mutated PKR enzymes.

“The robust, clinically meaningful efficacy and safety results from the ACTIVATE study underscore mitapivat’s potential to be the first disease-modifying therapy for people with pyruvate kinase deficiency, a chronic, lifelong hemolytic anemia that often leads to serious physical and quality of life complications. With only supportive therapy currently available, there is tremendous unmet need in this community, and we are proud to advance a promising therapeutic candidate for these patients,” said Chris Bowden, M.D., chief medical officer at Agios. “The results of this trial, which represent the first pivotal Phase 3 clinical data for mitapivat, support our hypothesis that mitapivat can improve the health, energy and longevity of red blood cells in patients with hemolytic anemias. We look forward to announcing ACTIVATET data in the first quarter of next year, and expect to file for regulatory approval in PK deficiency in both the U.S. and EU in 2021.”  

Results from the ACTIVATE trial were as follows:

  • 40 percent of patients randomized to mitapivat achieved a hemoglobin response, defined as a ≥1.5 g/dL increase in hemoglobin concentration from baseline that is sustained at two or more scheduled assessments at Weeks 16, 20 and 24 during the fixed-dose period, compared to 0 patients randomized to placebo (2-sided p<0.0001)
  • Treatment with mitapivat demonstrated statistically significant improvements over placebo across pre-specified key secondary endpoints, including average change from baseline in hemoglobin concentration at Weeks 16, 20, and 24 during the fixed-dose period; markers of hemolysis (indirect bilirubin, haptoglobin, serum lactate dehydrogenase [LDH] activity); and markers of hematopoietic activity (reticulocyte percentages).
  • The safety profile observed in the study was generally consistent with previously reported data.
  • There were no AEs leading to discontinuation in either the mitapivat or the placebo arm.

Agios is conducting a full analysis of the ACTIVATE data, including patient-reported outcomes (PRO) which are not yet available. The company expects to submit the complete results of the trial for presentation at the European Hematology Association (EHA) Virtual Congress, which is being held June 9-17, 2021.

Seite 1 von 5
Agios Pharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Agios Announces the Phase 3 ACTIVATE Trial of Mitapivat Achieved Its Primary Endpoint in Adults with Pyruvate Kinase Deficiency Who Are Not Regularly Transfused – 40 Percent of Patients Treated with Mitapivat Achieved a Sustained Hemoglobin Increase of ≥1.5 g/dL Compared to 0 Placebo Patients (p<0.0001) – – Safety Profile Consistent with Previously Reported Data – – Topline Data from the Mitapivat Phase 3 …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Leviathan Announces Further Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $12.9 ...
Clean Power Provides Update on the Development of Its PowerTap Investment
Aequus Provides Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights
Saga Pure ASA - Contemplated Equity Offering of Up to Nok 54 Million
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Closing of Oversubscribed $6,900,000 Offering
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
Victory Square Technologies Reports Record Net Income of $8,890,748 and Earnings Per Share of $0.12 ...
Voting Rights and Capital
NexOptic Joins Arm AI Partner Program
Titel
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
Nabis Holdings Inc. gibt Rekapitalisierungstransaktion mit Unterstützung der wichtigsten ...
Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update
McPhy will be included in the MSCI Smallcaps Index
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.11.20
Agios Launches Anemia ID, a No-Cost Genetic Testing Program for Hereditary Anemias
25.11.20
Agios to Present at the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, December 2, 2020
12.11.20
Agios Announces FDA Orphan Drug Designation Granted to Mitapivat for Treatment of Sickle Cell Disease
05.11.20
Agios Reports Business Highlights and Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
04.11.20
Agios to Present Broad Set of Clinical and Translational Data for Oncology and Rare Genetic Disease Programs at the Virtual 2020 ASH Annual Meeting

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.10.20
11
Agios Pharmaceuticals Umsatzwachstum voraus!