 

Choom Announces Q1 2021 Financial Results - Reporting Record Revenue of $6.1 million

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.12.2020, 13:00  |  59   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Choom Holdings Inc. (“Choom” or the “Company”) (CSE: CHOO; OTCQB: CHOOF), a fast-expanding retail cannabis company that has established one of the largest store networks in Canada, is pleased to report its financial and operating results for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 ending September 30, 2020.

First Quarter Financial Highlights:

  • Q1 2021 revenue of $6.1M
         • Increase of $2M and 50% over Q4 2020 revenue of $4.1M
  • Q1 2021 Gross Margin of 36.33%
         • Increase of 3.06% over Q4 2020 gross margin of 33.26%
  • Q1 2021 G&A of $1M or 15.74% of revenue
         • Versus $1.2M or 28.68% of revenue Q4 2020
  • Q1 2021 Salary and Wages of $1.1M or 18.24% of revenue
         • Versus $0.8M or 20.17% of revenue Q4 2020

First Quarter Divisional Highlights:

Finance:
Choom continues to make strides in our strategic path to profitability, increasing sales while right sizing expenditures, improving margins, and inventory efficiency through our centralized product team resulting in positive adjusted EBITDA 1 for the quarter of $35K.

Operations:
As we move forward with our new store growth strategy, ground has broken in Yaletown, Vancouver, with an opening set for January 2021. Additionally, a 4th development permit was secured in Vancouver, further creating defensibility amongst other national competitors.

During the quarter, we re-opened the Westlock store location that had been previously closed due to COVID-19. Additionally, in Q2 we re-opened Camrose 48th, another location that was previously closed, bringing our open and operating store count to 14.

Brand:

Choom’s marketing vision receives industry recognition, with nominations for three prestigious awards by ADCANN this November: Storefront Brand of the Year, Marketer of the Year and Best Social Media of the year. Our digital development also continues as we enhance our industry-leading technology on Choom’s 2.0 digital platform, further positioning ourselves as a technology enabled Cannabis retailer, supporting our strategic pillar of creating a true omni-channel experience.

Culture:

The further centralization of our business model continues to attract top talent both at our store support center as well as at our retail locations. Work continues to bring key functions of our team in-house, reducing reliance and costs related to contractors and consultants, allowing for improved business support.

Seite 1 von 3
Choom Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Choom Announces Q1 2021 Financial Results - Reporting Record Revenue of $6.1 million VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Choom Holdings Inc. (“Choom” or the “Company”) (CSE: CHOO; OTCQB: CHOOF), a fast-expanding retail cannabis company that has established one of the largest store networks in Canada, is …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Leviathan Announces Further Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $12.9 ...
Clean Power Provides Update on the Development of Its PowerTap Investment
Aequus Provides Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights
Saga Pure ASA - Contemplated Equity Offering of Up to Nok 54 Million
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Closing of Oversubscribed $6,900,000 Offering
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
Victory Square Technologies Reports Record Net Income of $8,890,748 and Earnings Per Share of $0.12 ...
Voting Rights and Capital
NexOptic Joins Arm AI Partner Program
Titel
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
Nabis Holdings Inc. gibt Rekapitalisierungstransaktion mit Unterstützung der wichtigsten ...
Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update
McPhy will be included in the MSCI Smallcaps Index
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.03.20
122
Diskussion zu Choom Holdings