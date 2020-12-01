 

Advanced Energy to Host Virtual Investor Briefing on December 14

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.12.2020   

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEIS), a global leader in highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions, announced today that the company will host a Virtual Investor Briefing on Monday, December 14, beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. During the event, President and CEO Yuval Wasserman and other senior managers will provide an update on the company’s strategic growth initiatives, a detailed review of our Data Center Computing and Industrial & Medical markets, and an update to our long-term financial goals.

Investors and the public are invited to view and listen to a live webcast of the Investor Briefing on our web site at ir.advancedenergy.com.

About Advanced Energy

Advanced Energy (Nasdaq: AEIS) is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions for mission-critical applications and processes. AE’s power solutions enable customer innovation in complex applications for a wide range of industries including semiconductor equipment, industrial, manufacturing, telecommunications, data center computing and healthcare. With engineering know-how and responsive service and support around the globe, the company builds collaborative partnerships to meet technology advances, propel growth for its customers and innovate the future of power. Advanced Energy has devoted more than three decades to perfecting power for its global customers and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, USA. For more information, visit www.advancedenergy.com.

Advanced Energy | Precision. Power. Performance.

