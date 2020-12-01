Advanced Energy to Host Virtual Investor Briefing on December 14

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEIS), a global leader in highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions, announced today that the company will host a Virtual Investor Briefing on Monday, December 14, beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. During the event, President and CEO Yuval Wasserman and other senior managers will provide an update on the company’s strategic growth initiatives, a detailed review of our Data Center Computing and Industrial & Medical markets, and an update to our long-term financial goals.

Investors and the public are invited to view and listen to a live webcast of the Investor Briefing on our web site at ir.advancedenergy.com.