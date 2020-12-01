VitalHub Subsidiary Transforming Systems Secured Contract with Bedfordshire, Luton & Milton Keynes ICS

Transforming Systems first connected with the Bedfordshire, Luton & Milton Keynes system in mid-2019 as they neighbour existing Transforming Systems clients in Hertfordshire & West Essex. BLMK sought a digital system that would provide oversight of their urgent and emergency care pathway and determined the SHREWD portfolio was an ideal solution to address their needs.

TORONTO, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalHub Corp. (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) (TSXV: VHI) is pleased to announce that recently acquired subsidiary, Transforming Systems, has completed a multi-year contract with Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care System (“BLMK” or the “ICS”) to deploy its proprietary SHREWD Resilience, Action and Vantage products.

Located in the Midlands and East regions of the United Kingdom, the Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes ICS is a regional healthcare body responsible for the care of a population of 1,000,000 individuals. An ICS or “Integrated Care System” constitutes NHS organisations, in partnership with local councils and others, taking collective responsibility for managing resources, delivering NHS standards, and improving the health of the population they serve.

The BLMK deployment will include 2 acute trusts, Milton Keynes University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust and Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, together with a collective of CCGs, ambulance & community trusts and 4 local county councils. The combination of the 3 SHREWD modules will aim to improve data visibility across their Integrated Care System and help drive efforts to maintain the best possible patient care through their hospitals and into the community.

The BLMK ICS’s development into an Integrated Care System from a Sustainability and Transformation Partnership (STP), comprising 16 partners from across the region, further emphasizes the need for digital patient and operational visibility solutions, as this regional group of organizations will work in deeper collaboration to plan and manage the resources and delivery of care throughout the area. The ICS’ goal has been to gain a consistent view of activity and pressure points, which will be accomplished using the SHREWD Resilience, and then to invigorate their surge response, using SHREWD Action. The SHREWD Vantage module will offer an at-a-glance summary view of the ICS’ entire patch and is aimed at senior managers and executives.