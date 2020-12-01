 

BridgeBio Pharma and Affiliate QED Therapeutics Announce FDA Acceptance of New Drug Application for Infigratinib for the Treatment of Cholangiocarcinoma

•  Application accepted under Priority Review designation
•  Application accepted into Real Time Oncology Review (RTOR) pilot program
•  This is BridgeBio’s second NDA acceptance
•  Application will also be submitted for review in Australia and Canada under Project Orbis

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company founded to discover, create, test and deliver meaningful medicines for patients with genetic diseases and cancers with clear genetic drivers, and affiliate QED Therapeutics today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted their New Drug Application (NDA) for infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective inhibitor, for individuals with cholangiocarcinoma, or cancer of the bile ducts.

The NDA has been granted Priority Review designation and is being reviewed under the Real-Time Oncology Review (RTOR) pilot program, an initiative of the FDA’s Oncology Center of Excellence designed to expedite the delivery of safe and effective cancer treatments to patients. Additionally, BridgeBio will submit for review in Australia and Canada under Project Orbis, an initiative of the FDA’s Oncology Center of Excellence that allows for concurrent submission and review of oncology drugs among participating international regulatory agencies.

Cholangiocarcinoma, a cancer of the bile ducts of the liver, is a serious and often fatal disease which affects approximately 20,000 people in the United States and European Union each year. FGFR2 genetic aberrations are present in approximately 15% to 20% of people who have this disease. Currently, treatment options are limited, and the five-year survival rate is only 9%.

“We want to thank the patients, families, scientists, physicians and all others involved who helped us move this NDA forward. At BridgeBio we believe that every minute counts for patients and their families, and we are eager to help as many people suffering from cholangiocarcinoma as possible – as quickly as possible,” said BridgeBio CEO and Founder Neil Kumar, Ph.D.

This is BridgeBio’s second NDA acceptance following the acceptance of its NDA for fosdenopterin in molybdenum cofactor deficiency (MoCD) Type A in September 2020.

About Infigratinib

Infigratinib is an orally administered, ATP-competitive, FGFR1-3 tyrosine kinase inhibitor in development for the treatment of individuals with FGFR-driven conditions, including cholangiocarcinoma (bile duct cancer), urothelial carcinoma (bladder cancer) and achondroplasia, a bone growth condition in children.

