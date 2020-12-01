NexTech AR Announces Major Expansion into Southeast Asia, Signing Multiple Strategic Reseller and Partner Agreements

NexTech is growing rapidly across Asia through both incoming inquiries and in-network connections looking for enhanced augmented reality and virtual experiences



The Company is building out a team of strategic partners to provide 24/7 service to clients in the Asia Pacific Market

Signs 7-New Channel partnerships; goSMAC, MedSurge Tek In, VITO DESIGN & COMMUNE, VITO DESIGN, Sports Coalition Singapore, Curriculum Lab and Eugene Liew

Partners accelerate the company’s push into the $229B MICE industry and entrance into Asia’s $35B e-learning market

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexTech AR Solutions (NexTech) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), a leading provider of virtual and augmented reality (AR) experience technologies and services for eCommerce, education, conferences and events today announced that it has entered into seven additional strategic channel partnerships bringing the total for the Asia Pacific region to eight. These partner agreements support both the $35B e-learning market and $229B MICE industries, two target sectors that NexTech is focusing on in the Asia Pacific market expansion.

These partnerships further add to NexTech’s rapidly growing channel and strategic partner portfolio, following the announcement of its collaboration with South Korea’s largest events coordinator and event hall, Coex , early last month. With these additional agreements in place NexTech now has representation in Korea, Malaysia, Philippines and Singapore, marking a major expansion of the reach of NexTech’s AR Solutions sales efforts, including; AR for eCommerce, AR for hybrid events, AR labs for education and it’s 3D/AR advertising network.

These partners will be able to support, sell, design, build and deliver NexTech’s suite of customizable AR and virtual experience solutions, to a market that is actively seeking new solutions for hybrid events and education settings. These are just the first group of partners to help provide 24/7 tech support, making the NexTech solution and services accessible anytime, from anywhere.

“The response to NexTech’s AR and virtual experience offerings has been overwhelmingly positive; we have 7 quotes in the market in just the first 30 days. Every other day we’re connecting with potential partners inside and outside of our networks, who are particularly interested in the AR component but who are also seeing the additional value of our comprehensive virtual experiences,” Yau Boon Lim, President and Managing Director, Asia Pacific at NexTech AR. “Our strategy for growth and scaling has always been on building an ecosystem of channel partners in key industries that are high growth and can benefit in the short and long term from these technologies. We are confident that this first group of eight will be an integral part in helping us scale Southeast Asia, and they are the first of many more strategic partnerships that will emerge through our efforts in this market.”