

December 1, 2020

Dear Shareholders and Investors,



The question of Covid-19 is often in focus. We addressed this in the first quarter of 2020, informing you that we did not see important implications for NAT from the Covid virus. We noted in our messages to you that the future of the tanker market to a large extent is dependent upon the Far East, where economic growth is sound. We are upholding this view. For us it is a question of transportation distance (ton miles), not necessarily the volume of oil itself. We see every day the strong push we have from the Far East. This is encouraging.