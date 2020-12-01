 

Cresco Labs Launches Eighth Cannabis Brand, Wonder Wellness Co.

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.12.2020, 13:30  |  44   |   |   

Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) (“Cresco” or “the Company”), one of the largest vertically integrated multistate cannabis operators in the United States, announced today the launch of Wonder Wellness Co. (“Wonder”), the newest brand to join its expanding portfolio of national cannabis brands. Wonder addresses the direct needs of the large segment of consumers who are accepting of cannabis but have yet to enter the category. Created to take the guesswork out of cannabis, the portfolio offers low-dose, approachable forms that are simple to use with packaging that is easy to understand, so newcomers can explore the plant and control their experience with confidence. The brand debuts in Illinois with Wonder Minis, a line of 3 mg hard sweets focused on effects-driven benefits.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201201005385/en/

Cresco Labs launches newest brand, Wonder Wellness Co., in Illinois with Wonder Minis, a line of 3 mg hard sweets. (Photo: Business Wire)

Cresco Labs launches newest brand, Wonder Wellness Co., in Illinois with Wonder Minis, a line of 3 mg hard sweets. (Photo: Business Wire)

“A top priority of our business is to build the most important and trusted portfolio of national cannabis brands that appeals to and supports a variety of consumers,” said Greg Butler, Chief Commercial Officer at Cresco Labs. “Cannabis acceptance in Illinois is now mainstream and consumption is growing; however, there are still 38 percent of adults aged 21 and older who are not currently consuming cannabis but are open to it. This is a sizable audience who could benefit from the plant if offered products that met their direct needs. With Wonder, our goal is to drive continued wholesale growth through approachable, low-dose effects-driven products that newcomers can confidently consume to find the right balance and satisfy a desired experience.”

Wonder Minis are the first low-dose (3 mg THC or less), effects-driven hard sweets to arrive in the Illinois market. Each of the three Wonder Minis has a distinct blend of botanically derived terpene formulas, containing a total of 3 mg of cannabinoids per hard sweet. Laugh (Tangerine flavor) offers 3 mg THC; Sleep (Plum flavor) has 2 mg THC and 1 mg CBD; and Relax (Blueberry flavor) provides 1 mg THC and 2 mg CBD. Wonder Minis also represent the first dry blended and pressed product to enter Cresco’s House of Brands. The development of Wonder Minis involved new manufacturing and infusion processes to obtain low doses per serving, along with a new tablet pressing and tablet packaging lines.

Seite 1 von 4
Cresco Labs Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Randsburg Gold Corp.
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cresco Labs Launches Eighth Cannabis Brand, Wonder Wellness Co. Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) (“Cresco” or “the Company”), one of the largest vertically integrated multistate cannabis operators in the United States, announced today the launch of Wonder Wellness Co. (“Wonder”), the newest brand to join its …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AWS Announces Mac Instances for Amazon EC2
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
PolarityTE Receives Allowance for First U.S. Patent
Hyliion Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
AWS and Zoom Extend Strategic Relationship
CTBC Investments and ICE Data Services to Collaborate on ESG Products
DPW Holdings’ Gresham Worldwide Global Defense Business Acquires Relec Electronics Ltd in the UK
Laura J. Schumacher Joins CrowdStrike’s Board of Directors
Keysight and ElringKlinger AG Collaborate to Advance E-mobility
Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
AWS Announces Mac Instances for Amazon EC2
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and ...
Organigram to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2020 Results on November 30, 2020
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
Navya Sets up an Equity Financing Line with Kepler Cheuvreux
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.11.20
Cresco Labs Announces Upcoming Conference Participation
18.11.20
Cresco Labs Announces Record Revenue of $153.3 Million, Growth of $59 Million or 63% QoQ, and Adjusted EBITDA1 of $46.4 Million

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.11.20
45
Randsburg Gold Corp.