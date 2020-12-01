Cresco Labs Launches Eighth Cannabis Brand, Wonder Wellness Co.

Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) (“Cresco” or “the Company”), one of the largest vertically integrated multistate cannabis operators in the United States, announced today the launch of Wonder Wellness Co. (“Wonder”), the newest brand to join its expanding portfolio of national cannabis brands. Wonder addresses the direct needs of the large segment of consumers who are accepting of cannabis but have yet to enter the category. Created to take the guesswork out of cannabis, the portfolio offers low-dose, approachable forms that are simple to use with packaging that is easy to understand, so newcomers can explore the plant and control their experience with confidence. The brand debuts in Illinois with Wonder Minis, a line of 3 mg hard sweets focused on effects-driven benefits.

Cresco Labs launches newest brand, Wonder Wellness Co., in Illinois with Wonder Minis, a line of 3 mg hard sweets. (Photo: Business Wire)

“A top priority of our business is to build the most important and trusted portfolio of national cannabis brands that appeals to and supports a variety of consumers,” said Greg Butler, Chief Commercial Officer at Cresco Labs. “Cannabis acceptance in Illinois is now mainstream and consumption is growing; however, there are still 38 percent of adults aged 21 and older who are not currently consuming cannabis but are open to it. This is a sizable audience who could benefit from the plant if offered products that met their direct needs. With Wonder, our goal is to drive continued wholesale growth through approachable, low-dose effects-driven products that newcomers can confidently consume to find the right balance and satisfy a desired experience.”

Wonder Minis are the first low-dose (3 mg THC or less), effects-driven hard sweets to arrive in the Illinois market. Each of the three Wonder Minis has a distinct blend of botanically derived terpene formulas, containing a total of 3 mg of cannabinoids per hard sweet. Laugh (Tangerine flavor) offers 3 mg THC; Sleep (Plum flavor) has 2 mg THC and 1 mg CBD; and Relax (Blueberry flavor) provides 1 mg THC and 2 mg CBD. Wonder Minis also represent the first dry blended and pressed product to enter Cresco’s House of Brands. The development of Wonder Minis involved new manufacturing and infusion processes to obtain low doses per serving, along with a new tablet pressing and tablet packaging lines.