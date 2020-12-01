 

APi Group Announces $100 Million Stock Repurchase Program

01.12.2020, 13:30  |  14   |   |   

APi Group Corporation (NYSE: APG) (“APG”, “APi” or the “Company”), today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program to purchase up to an aggregate of $100 million of shares of the Company’s common stock. Acquisitions pursuant to the stock repurchase program may be made from time to time through a combination of open market repurchases in compliance with Rule 10b-18 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, privately negotiated transactions, accelerated share repurchase transactions, and/or other derivative transactions, at the Company’s discretion, as permitted by securities laws and other legal requirements.

Russ Becker, APi’s President and Chief Executive Officer stated: “2020 has been a year of milestones for the company. We became a listed company on the New York Stock Exchange, we announced and will have closed four acquisitions by year end and we proactively managed the challenges of COVID-19 while executing against our strategic plan and delivering results for our shareholders. As we head towards the end of the year, we remain focused on capitalizing on opportunities in front of us. This authorization reflects the Board’s confidence in the resiliency, growth prospects and strong cash flow generation of our business. Importantly, today’s announcement does not preclude us from pursuing additional accretive acquisitions while maintaining a conservative balance sheet and liquidity profile. We remain confident in our ability to execute on our long-term goals for the business.”

In connection with the stock repurchase program, the Company may enter into Rule 10b5-1 trading plans which would generally permit the Company to repurchase shares at times when it might otherwise be prevented from doing so under the securities laws. The program will expire on December 31, 2021 unless otherwise modified or earlier terminated by the Company’s Board of Directors at any time in its sole discretion.

About APi:

APi is a market-leading business services provider of safety, specialty and industrial services in over 200 locations, primarily in North America and with an expanding platform in Europe. APi provides statutorily mandated and other contracted services to a strong base of long-standing customers across industries. We have a winning leadership culture driven by entrepreneurial business leaders to deliver innovative solutions for our customers. More information can be found at www.apigroupcorp.com.

