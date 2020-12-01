REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on the Development of Its PowerTap Investment

PowerTap’s New Modular Hydrogen Production and Dispensing Technology Meets the Needs of the Coming Hydrogen Vehicle Economy

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE)(FWB: 2K6)(OTC: MOTNF) (“Clean Power” or the “Company” or “MOVE”). The Company is pleased to provide an update on the activities of PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling Corp. (“PowerTap”), the company’s previously announced investment. PowerTap is in the process of completing its 3rd generation design of its patented onsite hydrogen production and dispensing technology for the North American hydrogen vehicle market.

As PowerTap looks to roll out the 3rd generation of its onsite hydrogen production and dispensing technology for hydrogen trucks and cars, PowerTap believes that its new modular design of the units has distinct advantages over the previous two generations of PowerTap units installed in the United States and other hydrogen fueling technologies. These improvements and advantages include: