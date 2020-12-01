Revenue of CAD$7.9 million – an increase of 7200% from CAD$108,346 for the same time last year;





Moved from manually pre-rolling to fully automated process which resulted in improved margins mainly reflected in calendar 2020 resulting in blended margins of 23% for the fiscal year end.



Pre-roll brands saw robust demand throughout the pandemic. Icanic’s premium pre-roll brands have been sold to over 380 licensed retailers in California.

Well positioned to leverage newly legalized States via licensing opportunities.

The Company currently has its manufacturing headquarters in Oakland, California; cultivation facility in Sacramento, California; and a manufacturing kitchen and cultivation in North Las Vegas, Nevada.

Icanic Brands is fully funded for the expansion of a new California manufacturing headquarters located in Concord, California which will house Icanic’s 2nd automated pre-roll machine which will be put into production in Q1-2021, resulting in a significant increase in overall production capacity.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Icanic Brands Company, Inc. (CSE: ICAN, OTCQB: ICNAF) (“Icanic Brands” or the “Company”), a multi-state brand operator of premium Cannabis brands in California and Nevada, today reports its financial results for the period ended July 31st, 2020. All currency references used in this news release are in Canadian currency unless otherwise noted.

Management Commentary

Mr. Brandon Kou, CEO of Icanic commented, “I am proud of our California and Nevada teams for their efforts this quarter and through-out the year during an unprecedented time of difficulty due to the global pandemic. Unfortunately, we witnessed many businesses including some of our peers’ struggle and not make it through this very tough time. The fact that we were able to significantly grow revenue while netting over $560,000 in positive adjusted EBITDA is a true testament to our hard-working team. For our Company, 2020 was always meant to be a year to solidify our company's foundation in preparation for our future while trying to meet the increasing demand for our products including our Ganja Gold Tarantula, one of the category leaders in the pre-roll space. With the introduction of our three-pillar foundation focusing on technology/manufacturing, vertical integration and our sales platform, we have successfully positioned ourselves for a tremendous year of growth ahead."