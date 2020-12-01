OptimizeRx Launches AI-Powered Real-World Evidence Solution on Its Point-of-Care Platform

The new enhancement involves the application of advanced analytics, using machine-learning methods applied to real-world data (RWD), resulting in the accurate delivery of therapeutic support and brand messages to clinicians at critical points in a patient's care journey.

This use of patient and scenario modeling that optimizes and automates information delivery at the point-of-care is unprecedented in the industry.

The solution creates new opportunities for life science organizations to better support providers as they look to make the best treatment decisions for their patients, especially for those with complex dosing requirements or chronic disease indications. The innovation also enables more messages to be delivered to more physicians whose actions were not previously visible on the platform.

"Everyone is trying to solve the problem of siloed health data," noted Steve Silvestro, chief commercial officer at OptimizeRx. “Lack of communication between healthcare systems has created a big problem for patients and providers, since often they don’t have all the information they need at crucial moments during the delivery of care. Democratizing data in this way gives life science organizations the ability to communicate directly with providers using an automated, compliant, and data-driven method, and one that is based on care milestones and a patient’s treatment history.”

A recent analysis by the Partnership for Health IT Patient Safety reveals how patient outcomes can be impacted by delays and breakdowns in communication during the care delivery process. This is especially evident in specialty and oncology medicine, where OptimizeRx’s RWD evidence-driven approach can help healthcare providers unlock valuable insights for their patients. It can speed time-to-diagnoses and care referrals, as well as prevent delays in treatment and reduce cost in the system, and ultimately allow patients to have a better overall experience with improved outcomes.