 

OptimizeRx Launches AI-Powered Real-World Evidence Solution on Its Point-of-Care Platform

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.12.2020, 13:31  |  43   |   |   

For the First Time, Real-World Data is Used to Deliver Real-Time Care Support Information at the Point-Of-Care

ROCHESTER, Mich., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimizeRx Corp. (Nasdaq: OPRX), a leading provider of digital health solutions for life science companies, physicians and patients, has introduced a transformative enhancement to its digital health and communications platform.

The new enhancement involves the application of advanced analytics, using machine-learning methods applied to real-world data (RWD), resulting in the accurate delivery of therapeutic support and brand messages to clinicians at critical points in a patient's care journey.

This use of patient and scenario modeling that optimizes and automates information delivery at the point-of-care is unprecedented in the industry.

The solution creates new opportunities for life science organizations to better support providers as they look to make the best treatment decisions for their patients, especially for those with complex dosing requirements or chronic disease indications. The innovation also enables more messages to be delivered to more physicians whose actions were not previously visible on the platform.

"Everyone is trying to solve the problem of siloed health data," noted Steve Silvestro, chief commercial officer at OptimizeRx. “Lack of communication between healthcare systems has created a big problem for patients and providers, since often they don’t have all the information they need at crucial moments during the delivery of care. Democratizing data in this way gives life science organizations the ability to communicate directly with providers using an automated, compliant, and data-driven method, and one that is based on care milestones and a patient’s treatment history.”

A recent analysis by the Partnership for Health IT Patient Safety reveals how patient outcomes can be impacted by delays and breakdowns in communication during the care delivery process. This is especially evident in specialty and oncology medicine, where OptimizeRx’s RWD evidence-driven approach can help healthcare providers unlock valuable insights for their patients. It can speed time-to-diagnoses and care referrals, as well as prevent delays in treatment and reduce cost in the system, and ultimately allow patients to have a better overall experience with improved outcomes.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

OptimizeRx Launches AI-Powered Real-World Evidence Solution on Its Point-of-Care Platform For the First Time, Real-World Data is Used to Deliver Real-Time Care Support Information at the Point-Of-CareROCHESTER, Mich., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - OptimizeRx Corp. (Nasdaq: OPRX), a leading provider of digital health solutions for …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Leviathan Announces Further Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $12.9 ...
Clean Power Provides Update on the Development of Its PowerTap Investment
Aequus Provides Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights
Saga Pure ASA - Contemplated Equity Offering of Up to Nok 54 Million
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Closing of Oversubscribed $6,900,000 Offering
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
Victory Square Technologies Reports Record Net Income of $8,890,748 and Earnings Per Share of $0.12 ...
Voting Rights and Capital
NexOptic Joins Arm AI Partner Program
Titel
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
Nabis Holdings Inc. gibt Rekapitalisierungstransaktion mit Unterstützung der wichtigsten ...
Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update
McPhy will be included in the MSCI Smallcaps Index
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...