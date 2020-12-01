OpGen Group Company Ares Genetics Advances ares-genetics.cloud Platform, Presents Update at Scientific Conferences, Expects Granting of Key Patent

Expects granting of key patent on genetic resistance prediction against antimicrobial drugs

GAITHERSBURG, Md. and VIENNA, Austria, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpGen, Inc. (Nasdaq: OPGN, “OpGen”), announced today that its group company and wholly owned subsidiary Ares Genetics GmbH (Vienna, Austria; “Ares Genetics”) has extended its collaboration with Sandoz within its pharma partnering program. Also, Ares Genetics expects to present advances of its research use only (RUO) based ares-genetics.cloud platform for predictive antibiotic susceptibility testing (AST) at various scientific conferences and expects granting of key patent on genetic resistance prediction.

Ares Genetics and Sandoz, the #1 supplier of generic antibiotics globally, have extended their collaboration under a strategic collaboration agreement with the overall goal to develop a digital anti-infectives platform combining established microbiology laboratory methods with advanced bioinformatics and artificial intelligence methods to support drug development and life cycle management. The next phase of the collaboration aims at further leveraging molecular predictive AST and follows the presentation of final results from the initial collaboration phase on optimal positioning of fosfomycin and fosfomycin combination therapies by molecular antibiotic susceptibility testing and in silico modeling at the Antimicrobial Resistance – Genomes, Big Data and Emerging Technologies virtual conference in early November of this year.

Recent advances of Ares Genetics’ ares-genetics.cloud platform enabling accurate and rapid next-generation sequencing (NGS)-based AST using Oxford Nanopore Technology long-read sequencing are scheduled to be presented at the virtual Sequencing, Finishing and Analysis in the Future Meeting , from December 1 to 3, by Ares Genetics’ Head of Bioinformatics & Analytics Dr. Stephan Beisken, who leads the development. In addition, data is scheduled to be presented at the ASM Conference on Rapid Applied Microbial Next-Generation Sequencing and Bioinformatics Pipelines , from December 7 to 11 by, Dr. Patricia Simner from Johns Hopkins Medicine, who collaborates with the Ares Genetics team on developing next-generation sequencing based antibiotic susceptibility testing solutions.